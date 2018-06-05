Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2018) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical"), announces that is has entered into an agreement with Stadnyk & Partners, whereby it has agreed to engage Stadnyk & Partners to provide strategic advisory services to the Company.

The agreement provides that Stadnyk & Partners will provide market awareness services to the Company during the term of the agreement, for which the Company will issue 2 million stock options to Stadnyk & Partners, each of which options will be exercisable to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company for $0.08 per share for a period of 24 months. The initial term of the agreement is 12 months, subject to renewal by mutual agreement of the parties.

Stadnyk & Partners will provide strategic finance, M&A and capital markets advisory services to the Company to assist it in achieving its business growth goals during the term of the agreement, for which the Company will issue 3 million stock options to Stadnyk & Partner, exercisable on the terms set out above.

Founder, David Stadnyk, has more than 30 years as a leader in the public company space and has successfully initiated equity capital fundraising efforts in excess of $500 million. As an entrepreneur he has founded both private and public companies including, Pharmaxis, Eurpraxia Pharmaceuticals, Supreme Cannabis Company, Friday Night Inc., and M Pharmaceutical Inc. among others.

About Stadnyk & Partners

Stadnyk & Partners is an international firm with offices in Vancouver, Toronto and New York City, but prides itself on the strength of its long-term relationships and the direct, personal involvement of its leadership team in each deal. Stadnyk & Partners' founder, David Stadnyk, has more than 30 years of investment experience as a leader in the public company space. Mr. Stadnyk's vision and ability to innovate has resulted in a remarkable track record, delivering substantial value to shareholders. As an entrepreneur, he has founded both private and public companies in the cannabis, resource, pharmaceutical and sports and entertainment spaces. Mr. Stadnyk identifies investment opportunities, develops the strategic direction for each company and establishes specialized teams to maximize results.

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

PreveCeutical sells CELLB9, an Immune System Booster. CELLB9 is an oral solution containing polarized and potentiated essential minerals extracted from a novel peptide obtained from Caribbean Blue Scorpion venom. This product is available on the Company's website.

