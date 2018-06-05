Teleplan Launches Innovative Tester for Connected Home Entertainment Devices

AMSTERDAM, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Teleplan, a leading lifecycle care solutions provider for technology products, is introducing an innovative tester for connected home entertainment devices such as set-top boxes, modems and gateways. The tester will launch under the Titan 2 brand name.

Titan 2 offers a variety of unique benefits such as scalability, repeatability, reliability, flexibility, portability and accessibility. Both the hardware and software elements of Titan 2 have been developed in-house by the innovation center team in Tallinn, Estonia, helping to keep Teleplan's test capabilities ahead of the technology curve.

The modular capability of Titan 2 means it can meet different customer requirements, from low volume returns to high volume operations. Titan 2 comes as a self-contained 'single slot' unit and can scale up to any required capacity. Each unit is independent, allowing a variety of different devices and brands to be tested simultaneously. All test information is captured and available for review real time through a unique customer portal. This data can be used to inform future product designs as well as help customer service departments diagnose field issues more accurately.

"Titan 2 delivers improved device testing and screening quality to our existing and future customer base. It also positions Teleplan way ahead in today's competitive landscape," says, Teleplan CEO François Lacombe. "Following the launch of our phone grading and tablet tester solutions - Optiline and Helix - in February 2018, this is our third significant product launch revolutionizing the reverse supply chain for a range of technology providers," Lacombe adds.

A first batch of forty Titan 2 is already being deployed in North America for a leading international TV and broadband company.

Titan 2 is available for live demonstrations during ANGACOM in Cologne, Germany, in mid-June. The Titan 2 team will be in hall 8, booth T12.

Key benefits of Titan 2

Offers ultimate flexibility through design to scale up to high volume environment.

Conducts tests anywhere in the supply chain.

Provides a screened environment for validation of Wi-Fi performance.

Supports a range of different product footprints in one test platform.

Measures audio and visual quality automatically and objectively using reference test streams.

Sets pass/fail criteria based on OEM values and customer-specific requirements.

Teleplan International N.V. is an industry leader in lifecycle care solutions for technology products, including mobile, customer premises equipment and value recovery solutions. Focusing on customer care, managed logistics, parts management, screening & testing, repairs/refurbishing and reselling/recycling, Teleplan has 35 years of proven performance providing value propositions throughout the supply chain from the point of purchase to the end of life. Teleplan innovates to consistently keep up with the advances in interactive connectivity and communication, and our 'Telemade' approach tailors to each individual customer's needs. Headquartered in Amsterdam/Schiphol, the Netherlands, Teleplan's service centers have a global reach of over 120 countries and employ over 5,000 people.

For further information, please visit: www.teleplan.com.