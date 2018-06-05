FXCM, Inc.: FXCM Group Continues Launch of HTML5 Web Platform in Europe

Adds Additional Features

LONDON, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC (http://www.fxcm.com/uk/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=HTML5EU-2018-06-05&CMP=SFS-70160000000NGNTAA4) ("FXCM Group" or "FXCM"), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, spread betting and related services, today announced the launch of its next generation HTML5 platform, Trading Station Web 2.0 (https://www.fxcm.com/uk/platforms/new-trading-station/)in Europe.

The new HTML5 web platform has a simple and intuitive user interface, integrates many of FXCM's trading tools and resources and offers the FXCM Cloud, where traders can store their user profile and chart settings.

"Centralizing these resources inside the platform will allow traders to access everything at their fingertips when placing trades," said Brendan Callan CEO of FXCM Group. "Everything about the new Trading Station Web platform was created with the customer in mind."

New Features Added:

Speculative Sentiment Indicator (SSI) Widget: Review the overall trading behavior of retail clients without leaving the platform.

Video Library: View helpful videos inside the platform.

Multiple Language offerings:The platform has been translated into many European languages.

Trading Station Web 2.0 Features Include:

FXCM Cloud: Store user profile and chart settings using the FXCM cloud.

Charts: Expand charts to full screen or detach them to move to a second monitor for extra workspace.

Charting Tools: A library of 50 customizable technical Indicators and 20 advanced drawing tools.

Share: Save and share charts with friends from the FXCM Cloud.

News and Calendar: Integrated into the platform, FXCM's news and economic calendar help avoid missing key events.

Trading Analytics: Improve overall trading performance with customized Trading Analytics accessible directly from the platform.

Education and Research: Direct access to some of FXCM's top trading tools providing key trading levels.

About FXCM:

FXCM (http://www.fxcm.com/uk/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=HTML5EU-2018-06-05&CMP=SFS-70160000000NGNTAA4) is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, spread betting and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro (https://www.fxcmpro.com/) provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Jaclyn Sales, 646-432-2463

Vice-President, Corporate Communications

jsales@fxcm.com (mailto:jsales@fxcm.com)

