Thermo Fisher Scientific supports the European STATIN trial to evaluate pravastatin in the potential prevention of preeclampsia

Research results suggest a preventive role of statins in the late-onset form of preeclampsia

HENNIGSDORF, Germany, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The STATIN trial (RandomiSed conTrolled trial with prAvasTatin versus placebo for preventIoN of preeclampsia) is a European interventional trial, steered by the Fetal Medicine Foundation (FMF) and the Fundación para la Formación e Investigación Sanitaria (FFIS), to evaluate possible preventive effects of pravastatin in women at high risk of developing late-onset preeclampsia. Preeclampsia, a fatal multisystem disorder that complicates about 2-5% of pregnancies, is a major cause for maternal and fetal morbidity and mortality. Still there is no cure for the disease but delivery of the baby prior to term.

During routine hospital pregnancy visits in Spain, Italy, Belgium, Romania and the UK more than 23,000 pregnant women at 35+0 to 36+6 weeks' gestation will be screened to identify high-risk participants for subsequent development of preeclampsia. During this routine visit maternal characteristics and medical history will be recorded, mean arterial pressure and maternal serum biomarkers, PlGF and sFlt-1, will be measured for a multifactoral assessment of the individual risk for late-onset preeclampsia. The concentrations of the two biomarkers will be measured using Thermo Fisher's serum biomarker assays, B·R·A·H·M·S PlGF plus KRYPTOR and B·R·A·H·M·S sFlt-1 KRYPTOR.

Screened positive women with a high risk for developing preeclampsia will be invited to participate in the randomised STATIN trial. The trial is registered on ISRCTN (ISRCTN16123934): http://www.isrctn.com/ISRCTN16123934. Please also see: https://fetalmedicine.org/research/new-randomized-trials.

These products are not FDA cleared but CE marked. Availability of these products is related to the registration status in the countries. For more information, please visit: www.thermoscientific.com/brahms.

