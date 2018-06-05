The Chinese project developer expects quarterly revenue to be higher by up to $15 million, and solar module prices to drop significantly in the second half of the year.The new, more restrained provisions for the development of PV in China - announced on Friday - have prompted official reaction from big Chinese player Renesola Ltd. The company, which left PV module manufacturing years ago and is focusing on project development, said in a press release that despite the new rules, it has raised its guidance for the first quarter of the year from $30-35 million to $40-45 million. Commenting on the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...