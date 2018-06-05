PacketFabric's Connectivity-as-a-Service Platform Expanding to London

Equinix LD6 International Business Exchange, the First Data Center Outside the U.S. Accessible on PacketFabric's Network, Marks Company's Expansion into Europe

CULVER CITY, Calif., June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacketFabric (http://www.packetfabric.com/) announces the expansion of its highly scalable Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS) platform to the Equinix LD6 International Business Exchange (IBX), a flagship facility of Equinix, Inc. (https://www.equinix.com/?ls=Public%20Relations&lsd=18q2_cross-vertical_expansion-2018__pr-equinix_Equinix_press-release__us-en_AMER_Infomart-PressRelease&utm_campaign=us-en__press-release_Infomart-PressRelease_pr-equinix&utm_source=&utm_medium=press-release&utm_content=expansion-2018_) (Nasdaq:EQIX) located at its London Slough data center campus. Equinix LD6 IBX is the first data center outside of the United States to be added to the PacketFabric network, beginning the company's expansion into Europe.

PacketFabric customers will be able to access the Equinix LD6 data center from any location on the PacketFabric network. As a highly scalable Connectivity-as-a-Service platform, PacketFabric, a member of the NantWorks (http://nantworks.com/) ecosystem of companies, provides network connectivity on demand. Compared to legacy carriers, PacketFabric offers connectivity speeds from 1Gbps to multi-100Gbps, instantly available through an intuitive portal and API, reducing the sourcing and provisioning times of network services to minutes.

"It's always been PacketFabric's long-term vision to expand outside of the United States to better serve our customers with international interests," states Chad Milam, President and COO of PacketFabric. "We're excited to add Equinix's flagship LD6 data center to our fabric, as the start of our global expansion."

PacketFabric operates a multi-terabit U.S. footprint that includes more than 150 Points of Presence (PoPs) in 17 metro markets. PacketFabric has also created a dedicated cloud connectivity product, PacketCOR (https://www.packetfabric.com/packetcor/), which allows its customers to establish direct, secure connections to cloud service products, such as AWS, Azure ExpressRoute, and many more. By establishing a PoP at Equinix's LD6 data center, located at the hub of Europe's largest financial market, PacketFabric's customers seeking international connectivity options in London will be able to gain access to advanced networking solutions through its highly-scalable, automated Software-defined Networking (SDN) platform.

About PacketFabric

PacketFabric redefines how companies procure, consume, and manage their network connectivity services. Leveraging an innovative, entirely automated SDN-based network architecture and the latest in optical and packet switching technology, PacketFabric enables dynamic, real-time connectivity services between major carrier-neutral colocation facilities at terabit-scale. PacketFabric facilitates coast-to-coast connectivity between more than 150 premier colocation facilities across 17 U.S. markets, and enables simple, cost-effective, and scalable network deployment via its advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web-based portal. For more information, visit www.packetfabric.com (https://www.packetfabric.com/) or connect with PacketFabric on Twitter (https://twitter.com/packetfabric) , LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/6585122/) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/packetfabric).

About NantWorks

NantWorks, LLC, founded by renowned physician scientist and inventor of the first human nanoparticle chemotherapeutic agent Abraxane, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, is the umbrella organization for the following entities: NantHealth, NantMobileHealth, NantOmics, NantBio, NantCell, NantPharma, NantCapital and NantCloud. Fact-based and solution-driven, each of NantWorks' division entities operate at the nexus of innovation and infrastructure. The core mission of NantWorks is convergence and a systems approach to human biology: to develop and deliver a diverse range of technologies that accelerates innovation, broaden the scope of scientific discovery, enhance ground-breaking research, and improve healthcare treatment for those in need. NantWorks is building an integrated fact-based, genomically and proteomically-informed, personalized approach to the delivery of care and the development of next generation diagnostics and therapeutics for life threatening diseases such as Cancer, Infectious Diseases and Alzheimer's. For more information please visit www.nantworks.com (http://www.nantworks.com/) and follow Dr. Soon-Shiong on Twitter at @DrPatSoonShiong (https://twitter.com/DrPatSoonShiong).

