iCubesWire Expands Operations to London

iCubesWire, one of India's leading performance marketing networks, full-service digital agency, and a product development organisation, has announced the amplification of their services by extending the operations to London. The office in London will mark their noteworthy entry in the foreign market, post a successful continuity in the Indian sub-continent with the head-office in Gurgaon and branches in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The expansion targets the diverse flourishing markets and aims to cater to the brands that have a robust presence in the international markets which are looking for state-of-the-art digital innovative solutions.

iCubesWire, with its pan India presence has a thriving list of brands in its kitty like Amazon, Paytm, Central Park, R K Marble, Konica Minolta, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, MakeMyTrip, Printronix, Myntra, to name a few. With an enthusiastic team of 100+ employees working across geographies, they have experienced a pattern of phenomenal growth. Besides performance marketing and agency domain, iCubesWire has also forayed into technology vertical with Instatalk - an AI enabled digital innovation, which facilitates two-way communication instantly, and Delta - a one-of-a-kind Unified Digital Suite for A to Z digital marketing requirements.

The integration of Instatalk and Delta has proven beneficial for the brands and the customers in India, and iCubesWire plans to see similar results in the market overseas. The unified digital technologies, performance marketing, digital media marketing and social media marketing will impart 360-degree solutions to the brands for a notch-higher presence in the digital domain.

Expressing excitement over the expansion, Sahil Chopra, CEO and Founder, iCubesWire, said, "We are glad to beginour journey into the global market with London, the business hub of the world. It is a moment of great pride that we are now venturing into the international market after operating successfully in the Indian sub-continent for nearly a decade.We are ready to take up new challenges and opportunities that will come our way and are keen to leave lasting impressions with our remarkable strategies. We are aware that the acceptance and inhibitions of the brands and customers might vary from Indiaand thus, we are eager to widen our horizons."

iCubesWire, a pioneer in digital marketing solution provider has a robust presence in the market for over 8 years. After the stupendous success in the field of performance marketing, 360-degree agency solutions and Instatalk, our first artificial intelligence enabled innovation, they are now exploring widespread possibilities of AI that bridge the gap between the consumer and the brand.

