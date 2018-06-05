India-focussed power generation plants developer OPG Power Ventures updated the market on its trading for the full-year ended 31 March on Tuesday, reporting a total of 1.1 billion units in its fourth quarter, an improvement of 15% year-on-year. The AIM-traded firm said total generation in the 2018 financial year was 4.8 billion units, up 10%, with Chennai plant load factor standing at 77% for the year, and 78% at Gujarat. Sales tariffs increased by 4% at the Chennai plant for the 2019 financial ...

