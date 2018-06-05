InstantCard: Smart ID Cards for Police - How to Create and Use Fraud-Proof Cards

In Police Chief Magazine, InstantCard's Experts Tell How to Use Smart Technology to Design Secure Identity Cards that Also Can Control Access to Facilities

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2018 / In an era of skilled fraudsters and hackers, police executives face security challenges because swindlers have access to advanced printer technology. Thus, it's crucial to include security features that make ID card falsification virtually impossible, David Allen and David Finkelstein of InstantCard write in the April issue of The Police Chief.

When an officer shows an ID card, the public should have complete confidence that it can be readily verified as genuine, they write. Police departments also need to strictly control who can access departmental computers, mobile data terminals (MDTs), and facilities. In addition, departments need to store emergency medical information in a place easily accessible to an EMT who's assisting an injured officer. All of these challenges can be solved with smart ID cards, they write.

Their best practices include:

Make the ID cards "smart." A smart card is a secure ID card that has a tiny, embedded chip. The card connects to a card reader either by inserting it or through a short-range (RFID) wireless connection. Put the chief's signature on the card. Add a "ghosted" image. Alert the community about the new ID program via posters, the web, social media, and other publicity avenues. Prevent tampering by overlapping variable data. "Variable data" is data found on the ID card that changes from card to card. Include a 24/7 phone number. Put supplemental information on the back of the card. Include the police agency's seal.

David Allen is head of user experience at InstantCard and David Finkelstein is president.

The article, "Eight Tips for Designing and Using Smart ID Cards for Police Officers," can be read online here. InstantCard has years of experience providing smart ID cards to police departments and other law enforcement agencies nationally. Since 2007, InstantCard has been America's first 100% web-based ID card service. Using cloud-based technologies, InstantCard creates ID cards quickly, easily and cost-effectively. More information is available at https://instantcard.net or by calling 888-980-6179.

InstantCard also offers Credential Verification Service for safety-crucial industries such as construction, healthcare, energy, and transportation. It provides photo ID cards printed with a QR code. When the QR code is scanned with a smartphone or tablet, the employee's training records are displayed. This ensures that only qualified workers are assigned potentially hazardous jobs. Web: www.credentialverificationservice.com.

