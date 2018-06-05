Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2018) - Great Atlantic Resources (TSXV:GR) (FSE: PH01) has commenced its 2018 exploration program. The company will begin at its Golden Promise Gold Property, located in central Newfoundland, with exploration also planned at its other Newfoundland properties, including its South Quarry Tungsten and Pilley's Island Precious-base Metal Properties. Work is also planned at the Keymet Precious-metal and Mascarence Cobalt-Copper-Nickel-Gold properties in New Brunswick.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Great Atlantic" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_l6qnpahg/Great-Atlantic-Resources-TSXVGR-has-commenced-its-2018-exploration-program

The company has commenced a program of prospecting and rock/soil geochemical sampling, targeting multiple areas at the Golden Promise Gold Property, located southwest of the town of Badger and approximately 55 kilometres northeast of the Valentine lake Property of Marathon Gold Corp. Gold-bearing quartz veins are reported in multiple areas of the property, including at least 4 gold- bearing quartz vein systems reported in one zone referred to as the Jaclyn Zone. The company is currently exploring select areas for additional gold- bearing quartz veins.

Much of the reported historical exploration at the Golden Promise Property has been focused on the Jaclyn Zone in the northern half of the Property, with gold- bearing vein systems reported at Jaclyn Main, Jaclyn East, Jaclyn West, Jaclyn North and Jaclyn South Sub-zones. Most historic work was conducted at the Jaclyn Main Zone. Reported diamond drilling intercepts (meters) at the Jaclyn Main Zone include:

GP02-01 - 16.57 grams per tonne gold over a 2.55 metre core length (1.64 m estimated true thickness)

GP02-09 - 7.05 grams per tonne gold over a 4.90 metre core length (2.22 m estimated true thickness)

GP06-52 - 93.71 grams per tonne gold over a 1.40 metre core length (1.25 m estimated true thickness)

GP07-91 - 141.21 grams per tonne gold over a 0.45 metre core length (0.33 m estimated true thickness)

GP07-92 - 10.41 grams per tonne gold over a 4.70 metre core length (1.60 m estimated true thickness)

Quartz float samples collected by the company during 2017 in one target area, referred to as the Branden Zone, in the northern region of the property returned 57.2 and 200 grams per tonne gold.

Gold recovery from a reported 2,241 tonne bulk sample collected in 2010 at the Jaclyn Main Zone was reported to average 4.47 grams per tonne gold. The average tails grade for the sample was reported to be 1.12 grams per tonne gold. A "back-calculated head grade of 5.59 grams per tonne gold" was reported for the bulk sample.

Great Atlantic is actively building its portfolio of projects utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the critical elements that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, such as zinc, cobalt antimony, tungsten and gold.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.greatatlanticresources.com.

Investor Relations is handled by Kaye Wynn Consulting Inc. They can be reached at either 604-558-2630 or 888-280-8128, or email info@kayewynn.com

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com