Age UK Partners With Pythagoras to Deliver Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Portals

LONDON, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Pythagoras has been working with Age UK to deliver a platform for member and donor management, supporter communications and self-service portals built on Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Age UK wanted a new platform that would:

Be flexible and configurable, taking advantage of investment in other Microsoft based solutions;

Utilise out-of-the-box capability with minimal customisations;

Open new channels to market and extend their reach to a larger user base;

Support a data schema that holds data more intuitively;

Empower users to make better-informed decisions with current data;

Utilise user-friendly interfaces, customisable by user type

Age UK decided that Microsoft Dynamics CRM was the best fit for them, as it offers extensive functionality with minimal customisation, follows a comprehensive upgrade path and aligns well with existing Microsoft tools in use in the organisation.

They chose to work with Pythagoras as they liked our ethos of keeping our solutions as simplistic and out-of-the-box as possible. This approach keeps support costs down and ensures the system can grow with Age UK and follow a supported upgrade path.

We have now delivered functionality across marketing, managing member details and donor management. The solution is the core technology used in the contact centre, and users can carry out comprehensive reporting on their data using the tools in Dynamics 365. We have also introduced Microsoft Portals, which are used for enquiry management, and by Age UK brand partners to make and track requests.

We continue to work closely with Age UK to support and enhance their CRM environment. Our next step is upgrading Age UK to Dynamics 365 to enable additional features and functionality.

About our partnership, CRM Programme Delivery Manager Christina Robinson comments: "The CRM team have been very impressed by the professionalism, commitment and drive to deliver. The project was delivered to time, scope and under the original estimated budget."

You can read the full case study here.

About Pythagoras

Pythagoras supports the UK's leading charities and membership organisations to revolutionise the way they process donations, communicate with sponsors and supporters, enable self-service for members and volunteers, and manage fundraising and events with Dynamics 365.

About Age UK

Age UK is the country's largest charity dedicated to helping everyone make the most of later life. The charity helps more than five million older people every year, providing support, companionship and advice.

Contact information: Kate Alexander, +44(0)1628-519-070