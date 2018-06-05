10.1-Inch Display Awarded Editors Choice Military Embedded Systems

IEE, manufacturer of enhanced displays for military applications, will be exhibiting at EUROSATORY, the international land and airland Defence and Security exhibition, June 11-15th. In addition to a wide variety of smart and flat panel displays, IEE will be featuring a new 10.1-inch Widescreen Ultra Extended Graphics Array (WUXGA) multi-function display (MFD), designed for fixed and rotary wing applications with state of the art digital video capabilities.

"IEE excels in developing optical display performance and this 10.1-inch WUXGA display highlights the very best of this expertise with a heavy-duty, full color, very high-bright WUXGA AMLCD. The 10.1" MFD high resolution screen allows the war fighters to take full advantage of modern high-definition sensors and infrared and day cameras, dramatically improving the mission effectiveness of our customer's systems," said Steve Motter, Vice President of Business Development for IEE. "We are proud of the recent Editor's Choice Award this display received by Military Embedded Systems Magazine."

IEE uses an index-matched optical bonding technique to create an optical stack with an integral heater for low-temperature operations, EMI shielding, and a cover glass featuring anti-reflective/anti-glare treatments.

In addition, the 10.1 inch display boasts a very wide viewing angle display, and features a selectable dual-mode LED backlight for sunlight readable daytime operation and NVIS-compatible operation for night. The fully-featured operator interface includes an 8-way joystick and encoder knobs, along with 13 programmable bezel pushbuttons, supporting the control of a wide range of applications.

Key Display Technical Features:

10.1 inch WUXGA, (1920x1200) color TFT LCD Display Brightness: 1,100 cd/m2 typical Contrast Ratio: 800:1 Viewing Angle: 85º H ± 85º V

Extensive array of operator controls on the sealed, backlit bezel 13 programmable bezel pushbuttons, with tactile feedback and NVIS filtered backlight (MIL-STD-3009) 3-way rotary switch for OFF/NIGHT/DAY, one brightness encoder, two programmable dual-concentric encoders and one 8-way joystick On-screen display (OSD) functions controlled using Bezel Keys

Video Interface: 2 x HD-SDI (with loop-through), 2 x DVI-D

Serial Communication Interface: RS-422

Power: 28VDC per MIL-STD-704

Environmental: MIL-STD-810F

EMI: MIL-STD-461F

IEE will also feature a 12.1-inch Control Display Unit (CDU) designed with networked infrastructure and time critical video processing for the next generation of ground vehicles and airborne architectures.

EUROSATORY takes place at Paris Nord Villapinte, in France, June 11th -15th. IEE is exhibiting in Hall 5A Stand H740. Stop by or make an appointment with Steve Motter by calling toll-free 1-800-422-0867, ext. 327, or email info@ieeinc.com.

About IEE:

For over 70 years, Industrial Electronic Engineers, IEE, has been a trusted provider of enhanced displays for military and industrial applications. From rapid prototyping of custom designs to full-scale production runs, IEE produces innovative displays with advanced features like low-latency video processing, high-bright and NVIS backlighting, and lightweight, ruggedized enclosures. IEE's direct control of critical process steps reduces costs, decreases production lead times and improves lifecycle management. IEE display products are distributed worldwide. Go to: https://ieeinc.com/.

