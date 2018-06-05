Countertop Appliance Brand Uses CX Social to Improve Customer Interactions and Speed of Response

A strategic plan to connect more closely with customers using social media has resulted in an 85% growth in engagement across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for KitchenAid, the leading countertop appliance brand since it implemented CX Social, a dedicated social media management platform from Clarabridge.

As one of the most long-standing and respected brands amongst both professional and at-home chefs, KitchenAid highly values its relationship with customers. After recognising that its response to queries on social media in relation to repairs or deliveries lacked the right level of speed and agility, the company took the decision to implement a unified social media management and analytics solution and selected CX Social.

This move has resulted in a 90% growth in KitchenAid's social media fan base and a 143% growth in social interactions over the course of one year.

"We were already using CRM and other tools, but they didn't give us the visibility we needed across the entire operation and all social channels so we could respond quickly to our customers," said David Moreno, Digital Marketing Specialist, KitchenAid. "Clarabridge CX Social has given us a 360° view using dashboards that show us how we are responding, where questions need to be escalated, and crucially, the trends in customer feedback that allow us to provide a better, more informed service."

For KitchenAid it is vital to ensure that communications with customers are supported across all channels, and despite the challenges of digital transformation, such as bringing cohesion to its use of disparate systems, it was determined to incorporate social outlets, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram, and make the customer experience homogeneous at every touch point.

"We are still working through the process of making our interactions with customers very efficient and this is helped by CX Social, which can support us in many different ways," said David Moreno. "We are learning so much more than we expected in terms of what our customers need, how they cook, how they think and feel about our products and what they want from them and this is informing our product development pipeline. This will enhance relationships with our customers and demonstrate that we are as 'serious about food' as they are, which is why a trusted partnership with Clarabridge is so important to us."

About Clarabridge:

Clarabridge's SaaS customer experience management solution helps hundreds of the world's leading brands put customer feedback to work. Offering the most comprehensive solution for omni-source listening, accurate customer and text analytics, and real-time, guided action is why leading brands trust Clarabridge to power their CX programs and drive a customer focused strategy. The result: better customer experiences. For more information, visit www.clarabridge.com.

About KitchenAid:

For nearly 100 years KitchenAid has been one of the most popular brand names when it comes to countertop appliances. Best known for the legendary American Stand Mixer, countless enthusiastic professional and hobby chefs cannot imagine a kitchen without them anymore. Initiated in 1919, the American electrical appliances still continue to be a strong brand in the culinary world today with their smart combination of leading technology, premium quality and appealing design. For further information, please visit: https://www.kitchenaid.co.uk/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605006090/en/

Contacts:

US Contact:

LaunchSquad for Clarabridge

Brittany Evansen, 212-564-3665

Clarabridge@launchsquad.com

or

UK Contacts:

Zaboura for Clarabridge

Maggie Zaboura, +44 20 3588 0804

or

Julie Kirby, +44 20 3588 0804

clarabridge@zaboura.com