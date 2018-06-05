BDO UK and Secret Double Octopus Partner to Eliminate Passwords in the Enterprise

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Secret Double Octopus, the pioneer of password-free, keyless authentication, announced today its strategic partnership with BDO UK, a leading global accountancy and business advisory firm, to provide BDO's clients with the most advanced authentication technology available to protect against data breaches and cyber attacks. This collaboration enables BDO UK to deliver and support Secret Double Octopus' products to enterprises globally.

Enterprise passwords are costly to maintain, are repeatedly compromised, and create unnecessary friction for users. Secret Double Octopus' authentication technology uses Secret Sharing algorithm in lieu of passwords, increasing security while offering a seamless user experience.

"BDO is continually looking for new solutions to the tough, fundamental security challenges facing its clients," said Jason Gottschalk, Partner and Cyber Security Consultant at BDO UK, LLP. "Secret Double Octopus' password-free security approach is a game changer, and we are excited to put it at the service of BDO clients."

"We are happy to be partnering with BDO UK to expand and strengthen our presence in Europe, and look forward to helping their enterprise clients secure their digital environments," said Raz Rafaeli, CEO of Secret Double Octopus. "We have developed an innovative alternative to the most common form of authentication today, passwords. This gives enterprises the opportunity to strengthen their security schemes while eliminating the cost and hassle associated with password maintenance."

The Company's leading product - Active Directory Authentication - replaces AD passwords altogether with a high assurance, password-free authentication paradigm. With a stronger, more secure alternative to passwords, the security posture of the AD domain is dramatically improved, users are happier and more productive, and password management costs go away.

About BDO UK

Accountancy and business advisory firm BDO UK LLP provides integrated advice and solutions to help businesses navigate a changing world. BDO LLP operates in 18 offices across the UK, employing 3,500 people offering tax, audit and assurance, and a range of advisory services. BDO's global network provides business advisory services in 162 countries, with 74,000 people working out of 1,500 offices worldwide.

About Secret Double Octopus

Secret Double Octopus offers password free, high assurance authentication for critical business applications and networks. Unlike password and key based solutions, the Company's technology leverages Secret Sharing, algorithms originally developed to protect nuclear launch codes. Secret Double Octopus is a Gartner Cool Vendor, Business Insider 'Startup that will boom in 2018', PwC game-changer for Global Financial Services Innovation, and Frost and Sullivan 'Technology Innovation Award' recipient. Our services are available globally through our network of strategic partners including Tech Data, PwC and others. Learn more at http://www.doubleoctopus.com

