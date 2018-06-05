Elbit Imaging, Ltd.: Elbit Imaging Ltd. Announces Full Redemption of its Series H Notes

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2018 / Elbit Imaging Ltd. (TASE: EMITF; NASDAQ: EMITF) ("Elbit" or the "Company") announced today, that on May 31, 2018 it completed the full redemption of its series H notes.

About Elbit Imaging Ltd.

Elbit Imaging Ltd. operates in the following principal fields of business: (i) Medical Industries through our indirect holdings in InSightec Ltd. and Gamida Cell Ltd.; (ii) Plots in India which are designated for sale (and which were initially designated for residential projects); (iii) Plots in Eastern Europe which are designated for sale (and which were initially designated for development of commercial centers).

For Further Information:

Company Contact

Ron Hadassi

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors

Tel: +972-3-608-6048

Fax: +972-3-608-6050

ron@elbitimaging.com

SOURCE: Elbit Imaging, Ltd.