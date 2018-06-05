sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 5

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:5 June 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):152,525
Highest price paid per share (pence):27.5000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):27.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):27.2144

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,414,750,489 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,414,750,489 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

5 JUNE 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
120727.0016:29:34London Stock Exchange
90627.0016:26:24London Stock Exchange
468227.0516:23:26London Stock Exchange
385327.0516:16:09London Stock Exchange
343527.0516:14:06London Stock Exchange
70627.0516:11:53London Stock Exchange
64327.0516:10:01London Stock Exchange
274427.1516:02:06London Stock Exchange
274327.1515:58:16London Stock Exchange
306827.3515:52:59London Stock Exchange
293727.4015:47:57London Stock Exchange
269327.4015:47:57London Stock Exchange
897327.5015:47:27London Stock Exchange
273527.1015:28:36London Stock Exchange
454427.1015:28:36London Stock Exchange
5027.1015:27:38London Stock Exchange
155227.1015:26:49London Stock Exchange
26227.1015:25:49London Stock Exchange
268827.2014:52:25London Stock Exchange
309527.2014:50:00London Stock Exchange
276827.2014:47:51London Stock Exchange
325527.3014:44:59London Stock Exchange
291327.2514:41:43London Stock Exchange
545827.2514:41:43London Stock Exchange
268727.3514:37:33London Stock Exchange
1964927.3514:37:33London Stock Exchange
332027.3013:41:44London Stock Exchange
209127.2011:56:58London Stock Exchange
286527.2011:56:58London Stock Exchange
291727.2011:56:58London Stock Exchange
269227.1511:50:45London Stock Exchange
269027.1511:50:45London Stock Exchange
287527.1511:50:45London Stock Exchange
271527.1511:50:45London Stock Exchange
325127.1511:50:45London Stock Exchange
409427.1511:07:55London Stock Exchange
420927.1511:07:55London Stock Exchange
155427.1510:39:30London Stock Exchange
78327.1510:35:57London Stock Exchange
310027.1510:35:57London Stock Exchange
269827.2010:29:58London Stock Exchange
288127.2010:18:13London Stock Exchange
289127.2010:07:43London Stock Exchange
289027.2009:57:07London Stock Exchange
291927.2009:50:42London Stock Exchange
269427.1008:59:40London Stock Exchange
229327.0008:27:13London Stock Exchange
87027.0008:24:52London Stock Exchange
298727.0008:22:31London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


