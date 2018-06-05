Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 5 June 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 152,525 Highest price paid per share (pence): 27.5000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 27.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 27.2144

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,414,750,489 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,414,750,489 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

5 JUNE 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 1207 27.00 16:29:34 London Stock Exchange 906 27.00 16:26:24 London Stock Exchange 4682 27.05 16:23:26 London Stock Exchange 3853 27.05 16:16:09 London Stock Exchange 3435 27.05 16:14:06 London Stock Exchange 706 27.05 16:11:53 London Stock Exchange 643 27.05 16:10:01 London Stock Exchange 2744 27.15 16:02:06 London Stock Exchange 2743 27.15 15:58:16 London Stock Exchange 3068 27.35 15:52:59 London Stock Exchange 2937 27.40 15:47:57 London Stock Exchange 2693 27.40 15:47:57 London Stock Exchange 8973 27.50 15:47:27 London Stock Exchange 2735 27.10 15:28:36 London Stock Exchange 4544 27.10 15:28:36 London Stock Exchange 50 27.10 15:27:38 London Stock Exchange 1552 27.10 15:26:49 London Stock Exchange 262 27.10 15:25:49 London Stock Exchange 2688 27.20 14:52:25 London Stock Exchange 3095 27.20 14:50:00 London Stock Exchange 2768 27.20 14:47:51 London Stock Exchange 3255 27.30 14:44:59 London Stock Exchange 2913 27.25 14:41:43 London Stock Exchange 5458 27.25 14:41:43 London Stock Exchange 2687 27.35 14:37:33 London Stock Exchange 19649 27.35 14:37:33 London Stock Exchange 3320 27.30 13:41:44 London Stock Exchange 2091 27.20 11:56:58 London Stock Exchange 2865 27.20 11:56:58 London Stock Exchange 2917 27.20 11:56:58 London Stock Exchange 2692 27.15 11:50:45 London Stock Exchange 2690 27.15 11:50:45 London Stock Exchange 2875 27.15 11:50:45 London Stock Exchange 2715 27.15 11:50:45 London Stock Exchange 3251 27.15 11:50:45 London Stock Exchange 4094 27.15 11:07:55 London Stock Exchange 4209 27.15 11:07:55 London Stock Exchange 1554 27.15 10:39:30 London Stock Exchange 783 27.15 10:35:57 London Stock Exchange 3100 27.15 10:35:57 London Stock Exchange 2698 27.20 10:29:58 London Stock Exchange 2881 27.20 10:18:13 London Stock Exchange 2891 27.20 10:07:43 London Stock Exchange 2890 27.20 09:57:07 London Stock Exchange 2919 27.20 09:50:42 London Stock Exchange 2694 27.10 08:59:40 London Stock Exchange 2293 27.00 08:27:13 London Stock Exchange 870 27.00 08:24:52 London Stock Exchange 2987 27.00 08:22:31 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-