Averna Announces New Software Release for DP-1000 DOCSIS Protocol Analyzer

DP-1000 is the only mixed-mode DOCSIS 3.0/3.1 sniffer available on the market, allowing capture and monitoring of channels of different types

MONTREAL, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Averna, a leading global Test & Quality Solutions provider, announced a new software release for the DP-1000 DOCSIS Protocol Analyzer, featuring simultaneous capture of 2 upstream D3.1 channels.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/701520/Averna_DOCSIS_Protocol_Analyzer.jpg

Averna's DOCSIS Protocol Analyzer is the industry standard for functional D3.0 and 3.1 network analysis, providing exceptional visibility into the MAC layer. Multiple system operators (MSOs) and certification bodies use Averna instruments to quickly find and correct trouble spots.

Averna's DP-1000 Protocol Analyzer is the only mixed-mode, dual DOCSIS 3.0/3.1 sniffer available on the market, allowing simultaneous capture and monitoring of channels of different types (DS 3.0, DS 3.1, US 3.0, US 3.1 channels). Furthermore, it is the only tool used by major CPE Chipset suppliers as well as the lead certification lab.

"Our DP-1000 Protocol Analyzer is recognized as the reference tool for troubleshooting DOCSIS 3.0/3.1 networks - it is the only tool used by both the lead Certification Lab and Tier 1 Chipset suppliers for DOCSIS protocol analysis," commented Jean-Levy Beaudoin, Vice President Platforms & Innovation for Averna. "Our Protocol Analyzer is designed to handle both new D3.1 challenges as well as current D3.0 deployments, and help providers maintain networks with the highest quality of service."

To learn more about the DP-1000 DOCSIS Protocol Analyzer, visit www.averna.com/DP-1000

Download the product brochure

New DP-1000 Release Highlights

Simultaneous capture of 2 upstream 3.1 channels

Real-time capture of MAC messages for DS 3.1 channels, leading to improved capture length & file opening time

Real-time filtering on message types, allowing to capture only messages of interest

Pricing and Availability

The new DP-1000 software release is available at no cost to customers with a valid DP-1000 maintenance and support agreement. Please contact Averna Customer Support for details.

About Averna

As a global Test & Quality Solution leader, Averna partners with product designers, developers and OEMs to help them achieve higher product quality, accelerate time to market and protect their brands. Founded in 1999, Averna offers specialized expertise and innovative test, vision inspection, precision assembly and automated solutions that deliver substantial technical, financial and market benefits for clients in the aerospace, automotive, consumer, defense, life sciences, semiconductor, telecom and other industries. Averna has offices around the world, numerous industry certifications such as ISO, CSIA, and ITAR registration. www.averna.com

© Copyright 2018 Averna. All rights reserved. Information subject to change without notice. Averna is a trademark of Averna Technologies.

Media Contact

Isabelle Pilon

isabelle.pilon@averna.com

T: +1 514-842-7577 x421