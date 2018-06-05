Digital skillset training empowers companies to balance innovation with organizational and SAP HANA transformations

Today, Datavard, a global leader in optimizing IT investments and migrating systems to S/4HANA, announced its digital skillset training for U.S.-based executives and the C-suite.

Datavard teamed up with the consulting firm +RASMUSSEN to establish Innovard, a joint venture focused on digital transformation. Innovard provides business transformation consultation and combines technological know-how and leadership skills to facilitate the digitization process. The consulting portfolio is offered to executives of international corporations and includes digital skillset workshops and trainings, as well as support in the development of concrete use cases and project implementation.

"Business leaders find it more difficult than ever before to balance speed of innovation with organizational transformation," said Thomas Iseler, MD Datavard, USA. Digital has proven itself to no longer be a luxury, but rather a necessity to an organization's survival. Continuous change, the rapid development of technology, and the disruption of competitive landscapes requires that companies advance their digital roadmaps in order to innovate and improve efficiencies. For executives, managers and employees it is essential to leverage these changes as opportunities to enhance work environments and create new business models.

A McKinsey Associates study from July 2017 found that the top three hurdles for digital transformation are culture, lack of understanding of digital trends and lack of talent for digital topics. Thus, in order to realize the opportunities that digital can provide, organizations must ensure their employees have an agile mindset combined with the right digital skills.

Datavard is an international provider of SAP solutions in the areas of analytics, data management and system operation. International businesses, including Fortune 500 companies like Allianz, Kellogg, BASF and Nestle as well as SMEs, choose Datavard as a reliable and innovative partner for optimizing business intelligence analytics, data management, system management and operations, test automation, system landscape optimization (SLO) and SAP HANA implementations.

The privately held company was founded in 1998 and is one of the fastest-growing technology companies. Datavard is based in Heidelberg, Germany with subsidiaries across EMEA, the USA and APJ. Further information can be found at www.datavard.com or on social media at Twitter, Xing, LinkedIn and our Expert Blog.

Innovard is a joint venture of software and consulting company Datavard and management consulting firm +RASMUSSEN. The portfolio includes consulting services, training, and support in the development of use cases and implementation of digital transformation projects. Innovard targets large multi-national enterprises. The objective is to accompany management on the path to digital transformation by initiating digitization and transformation projects whilst building senior leadership competencies.

