SSA Public Relations: The Animal Rights 2018 National Conference Names The Amazing Protein Company As Official Food Provider For Upcoming Los Angeles Event

-Santa Cruz-Based The Amazing Protein Company To Feature Its Acclaimed Lika® Line Of Delicious Vegan Entrees

-The Animal Rights National Conference Is The Movement's Leading Event for Newcomers and Longtime Activists Alike to Learn About Animal Issues, Discuss Strategies, Report Ground-Breaking Activism, Highlight Vegan Products & Organizations, Network, & More

-The Animal National Rights Conference Will Take Place June 28 - July 1 at the Sheraton Gateway Hotel Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2018 / The Animal Rights National Conference (AR2018) (www.ARConference.org) has named Santa Cruz, California-based The Amazing Protein Company as its Official Food provider for this year's event to be held June 28-July 1 at the Sheraton Gateway Hotel in Los Angeles.

Ranking among the animal rights movement's leading national events, the Animal Rights National Conference (AR2018) is established to provide attendees with the latest in animal advocacy, news, and information. The annual event features 170+ presenters from 90 organizations and offers a wide array of educational sessions, networking events, video premieres, as well as more than 100 non-profit exhibits and cruelty free vendors. Visitors are welcome to attend the exhibit areas for free and receive a pass for one free daytime session.

The Amazing Protein Company's Lika® entrees will be showcased exclusively for all the meals throughout the 3 ½ day event. In addition, Lika® will be a featured selection for the Awards Banquet on Saturday evening and closing celebration on Sunday. Highlighting The Amazing Protein Company's Lika® offerings will be several of its newest entrees, including Lika® Orange Chicken, Lika® General Tso's Chicken, and Lika®'s high protein Vegan eggrolls.

Hailed as a game changer in the burgeoning vegan food category, because of its appeal to vegans and mainstream consumers alike, Amazing Protein Company introduced its Lika® line in partnership with Whole Foods across their Southern Pacific Region in January. Lika® represents the next generation of meat alternatives for the flourishing vegan market. While other vegan-prepared food products must be pre-seasoned due to their inability to absorb flavoring during the cooking process, the revolutionary Lika™ Food Preparation Technology empowers

Lika® possesses the identical versatility people have come to expect from meat, including the ability to texture it from jerky to stew, utilizing the same diverse cooking methods chefs use for animal protein. As a result, Lika® foods can be prepared as barbecued, fried, roasted, based, smoked or sautéed. LIka® products absorb flavor even better than animal protein, including sauces marinades and spices - all without any after taste, preservatives or additives. Instead of the 20-35 ingredients in many plant proteins, Lika® is made from only five natural, clean ingredients: wheat, mushroom, barley, yeast, and water.

"We are excited to have The Amazing Protein Company serve as Official Food Provider for the Animal Rights National Conference," said Jen Riley, Co-Chair of the Animal Rights National Conference. "The company's line of Lika®-branded vegan entrees is certain to be a memorable highlight for attendees and we are grateful to The Amazing Protein Company's CEO and founder Swami Nathan for making Lika® an important part of our event."

From the California company's meatballs, BBQ slices, breakfast patties and strips to its meatloaf, Buffalo wing nuggets and Southern Fried Chicken Nuggets, Lika® Heat & Serve foods offer enhanced protein versatility that allows for diverse entrees within any canopy of cuisine - just like their meat counterparts. At the same time, the texture of Lika® prepared cuisine is meaty yet tender, delicious with no harsh after-taste and completely satisfying without harming one's health - or the health of the planet. For the weight-conscious, Lika® foods offer drastically reduced calories, saturated fats and cholesterol over their meat counterparts. And for the planet, each pound of Lika® product saves 1,800 gallons of water.

About The Amazing Protein Company:

Headquartered in Santa Cruz, California, The Amazing Protein Company is the manufacturer of the Lika® line of vegan cuisines. Representing a breakthrough in the art of vegan food preparation, the Company's Lika® cuisines results from a proprietary Food Preparation technology that delivers foods already enjoyed by people the world over while perfectly preserving or improving flavor, texture, and nutrition.

For more information visit www.amazingprotein.com.

About the Animal Rights National Conference:

The Animal Rights National Conference is the U.S. animal rights movement's annual national conference. It is also the world's largest and longest-running animal rights gathering. It has been organized annually since 1981 by Farm Animal Rights Movement (www.farmusa.org) with some breaks between 1987 and 2000, then every year since 2000.

This year's event is co-sponsored by over three dozen organizations including A Well-Fed World, Animal Equality, Compassion Over Killing, Mercy For Animals, The Humane League, and many more. For more information, visit www.ARConference.org.

CONTACT:

SSA Public Relations

Steve Syatt

steve@ssapr.com

(818) 222-4000

SOURCE: SSA Public Relations