06.06.2018
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Kemira Oyj: Financial reporting schedule for 2019

Kemira Oyj
Stock Exchange Release
June 6, 2018 at 10.00 am (CET+1)

Kemira Oyj: Financial reporting schedule for 2019

During the year 2019, Kemira Oyj will publish financial information as follows:

- Financial Statements Bulletin for the year 2018, February 8, 2019 at around 8.30 am (CET+1).
- Annual Report 2018 will be published the week starting on February 18, 2019.
- Interim report January-March 2019, April 26, 2019, at around 8.30 am (CET+1).
- Half year financial report January-June 2019, July 19, 2019, at around 8.30 am (CET+1).
- Interim report January-September 2019, October 24, 2019 at around 8.30 am (CET+1).

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1.00 pm (CET+1). The Board of Directors of the company will convene the meeting.

For more information, please contact

Kemira Oyj
Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 552 8907

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide expertise, application know-how and chemicals that improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2017, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.5 billion and 4,732 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
www.kemira.com (http://www.kemira.com)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Kemira Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)