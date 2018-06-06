Kemira Oyj

Kemira Oyj: Financial reporting schedule for 2019

During the year 2019, Kemira Oyj will publish financial information as follows:

- Financial Statements Bulletin for the year 2018, February 8, 2019 at around 8.30 am (CET+1).

- Annual Report 2018 will be published the week starting on February 18, 2019.

- Interim report January-March 2019, April 26, 2019, at around 8.30 am (CET+1).

- Half year financial report January-June 2019, July 19, 2019, at around 8.30 am (CET+1).

- Interim report January-September 2019, October 24, 2019 at around 8.30 am (CET+1).

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1.00 pm (CET+1). The Board of Directors of the company will convene the meeting.

For more information, please contact



Kemira Oyj

Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 552 8907

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide expertise, application know-how and chemicals that improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2017, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.5 billion and 4,732 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

