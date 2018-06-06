Valmet to deliver a cooking plant to Burgo Ardennes pulp mill in Belgium

Valmet Oyj's press release on June 6, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply Burgo Ardennes with a batch cooking plant for its pulp mill in Virton, Belgium. The order is included in Valmet's second quarter of 2018 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The start-up of the cooking plant is planned for the beginning of 2020.

"The new cooking plant will improve pulp characteristics and utilize wood raw material in a more efficient way. Additionally, we will improve local environment around the mill, mainly the odor, and reduce the energy consumption within the process area," says Michel Hartman, Mill manager at Burgo Ardennes mill in Virton.

"Valmet continues to bring valuable solutions to our pulp customers. This delivery shows once again the strength of our cooking technology portfolio," says Patrik Lidbäck, Sales Manager, Pulp and Energy Valmet.

Burgo Ardennes pulp mill, Burgo Group

Details about Valmet's delivery

Valmet's scope of supply includes a new batch cooking plant with auxiliaries, such as platforms, piping and instrumentation. The installation of the supplied equipment, the commissioning and start-up services are also included.

About the customer Burgo Ardennes

Burgo Group is one of Europe's leading producers of coated and specialty papers. The Burgo Ardennes mill has been producing pulp since 1964, and since 1994 been a part of Burgo S.p.A. The production capacity is 380,000 tons per year of pulp, which is used for the mill's own paper production while the remaining part is sold on the pulp market.

