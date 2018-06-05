DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust / Key word(s): Capital Increase Dream Global REIT Announces $175 Million Equity Offering 05-Jun-2018 / 23:15 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust -Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Rregulation (EU 596/2014, MAR)* *Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful.* *TORONTO, JUNE 5, 2018* *DREAM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST* *Unit Code: TSX:DRG.UN, FRA:DRG* *ISIN: CA26154A1066 * *DREAM GLOBAL REIT ANNOUNCES $175 MILLION EQUITY OFFERING* Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust") announced today that it has entered into an agreement to sell 12,000,000 units of the Trust (the "Units") on a bought deal basis at a price of $14.60 per Unit to a syndicate of underwriters led by TD Securities Inc. (the "Underwriters") for gross proceeds of $175,200,000 (the "Offering"). In addition, Dream Global REIT has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option, exercisable for a period of 30 days following closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 Units which, if exercised in full, would increase the gross proceeds of the Offering to $201,480,000. Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about June 26, 2018. The Offering is subject to certain customary conditions, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Trust intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund acquisitions and for general trust purposes. The Trust is currently in exclusive negotiations with vendors on five potential acquisitions of high quality office and industrial properties located in its target markets in Germany and the Netherlands. The combined expected purchase price of these properties would exceed EUR170 million ($250 million). The combined gross leasable area (GLA) of these five properties is 935,000 square feet. Four of these properties are located in strong German markets and one property is located in a G5 Dutch market. One of the German properties will be vacant at closing in an excellent market with strong leasing velocity. Dream Global REIT expects that when the building is fully leased, substantial value will be created. The balance of the properties in exclusivity are on average 97% occupied with a staggered weighted average lease term (WALT) of 4.5 years. The Units will be offered by way of a short form prospectus to be filed on or about June 18, 2018 with the securities commissions and other similar regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada. For further information, please contact: P. Jane Gavan Tamara Lawson Alexander Sannikov President and Chief Chief Financial Senior Vice Executive Officer Officer President, Commercial Properties (416) 365-6572 (416) 365-6560 (416) 365-4106 jgavan@dream.ca tlawson@dream.ca asannikov@dream.ca *About Dream Global REIT* Dream Global REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.5 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Austria. For more information, please visit www.dream.ca/global [1]. *Important Notice:* This news release is for information only and does not constitute an offer to sell, purchase, exchange or transfer any securities or a solicitation of any such offer in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and accordingly are not being offered for sale and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly within the United States, its possessions and other areas subject to its jurisdiction or to, or for the account or for the benefit of a U.S. person, except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of that Act. *Forward-looking statements* This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including with respect to the potential acquisitions referred to in this news release; the fact that such assets achieve the Trust's objectives of enhancing cash flow, growing net operating income, and increasing the value of the Trust's properties; the Trust's intentions for financing such acquisitions; and the Trust's expectations for reducing leverage and increasing flexibility to pursue additional acquisition opportunities in the future. Forward looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dream Global REIT's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, capital markets conditions, global and local economic and business conditions; the financial condition of tenants; the Trust's ability to refinance maturing debt; leasing risks, including those associated with the ability to lease vacant space; interest and currency rate functions; and, with respect to the potential acquisitions referred to in this news release, the risk of failure to reach definitive agreements relating to the aqcuisitions, to receive any required approvals or consents in connection with the acquisitions, to satisfy or waive any conditions to the accquisitions or to realize the expected benefits from the acquisitions, as well as the risk that the properties that may be acquired may not perform as anticipated. The Trust's objectives and forward-looking information are based on certain assumptions, including that the Canadian and European economies remain stable, interest rates remain stable, conditions within the real estate market remain consistent, competition for acquisitions remains consistent with the current climate and that the capital markets continue to provide ready access to equity and/or debt. All forward-looking information in this news release speaks as of the date of this news release. Dream Global REIT does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in Dream Global REIT's filings with securities regulators, including its latest annual information form and MD&A. These filings are also available at Dream Global REIT's website at www.dreamglobalreit.ca [2]. *Non-GAAP Measures * The Trust's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). This news release refers to the Trust's expectations that the potential acquisitions referred to in this news release will achieve its objectives of growing net operating income, which is a non-GAAP measure. Net operating income is defined by the Trust as net rental income (being investment properties revenue less investment properties operating expenses), plus the share of net rental income from investment in joint ventures. Although the Trust does not in this news release refer quantitatively to the impact of the proposed acquisitions on its net operating income, this measure is used by the Trust in evaluating property operating performance. As it is not defined by IFRS, net operating income does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Net operating income should not be considered as an alternative to net rental income as an indicator of Dream Global REIT's performance. For a description of net operating income, including a reconciliation of net rental income to net operating income, please refer to "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Disclosures" in the Trust's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis. 05-Jun-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 692701 05-Jun-2018 CET/CEST 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=81986cef0d4bca198080199496f89551&application_id=692701&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7ff5d913f708e802103f677be2b4cebf&application_id=692701&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

