Loveland, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2018) - Hach (www.hach.com) and Veolia (www.veolia.com) announced a three-year partnership agreement today, establishing Hach as a primary supplier of water analysis solutions for Veolia's water operations. From 2018-2020, Hach will be the only preferred provider of laboratory equipment and chemistry, and preferred supplier of process analyzers, samplers and panel solutions for Veolia. This agreement continues a partnership between Hach and Veolia that has lasted more than 20 years.

"Hach is proud to be expanding our partnership with Veolia, an organization that is widely considered to be a global leader in water operations, treatment and innovation," said Kevin Klau, Hach's president. "Our broad product offering, global service capabilities, applications insight and software capabilities will combine with Veolia's operations, engineering and innovation experience to deliver reduced operating costs and improved environmental compliance."

"Veolia is thrilled to expand the partnership we have had for many years with Hach, who is a global leader in water analytics instrumentation, software and service," said Pascal Decary, SVP of global procurement and CPO. "This strategic collaboration will help us achieve important savings, streamline our procurement process and help improve operational performance while keeping on delivering the best-in-class service to our customers."

In addition, as part of this agreement, Veolia and Hach have agreed on a global technical partnership, which will work to adapt and validate Hach's software tools and solutions for use by Veolia. This premium partnership includes Hach's Claros Instrument, Data and Process Management offerings.

About Veolia

Veolia group is the global leader in optimized resource management. With nearly 169,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources and to replenish them. In 2017, the Veolia group supplied 96 million people with drinking water and 62 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 55 million megawatt hours of energy and converted 47 million metric tons of waste into new materials and energy. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €25.12 billion in 2017 (USD 30.1 billion). www.veolia.com

About Hach

For more than 80 years, Hach (www.hach.com) has provided innovations to support our customers. Hach, a wholly owned subsidiary of Danaher, gives customers confidence in their water analysis by delivering expert answers, outstanding support and reliable, easy-to-use solutions. Hach analytical instruments, services, software and reagents are used to ensure the quality of water in a variety of industries in more than 100 countries globally.

About Danaher

Danaher (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world-class brands has leadership positions in some of the most demanding and attractive industries, including health care, environmental and industrial. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 67,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

Contact:

Lea Ann Zuellig

+1 970 663 1377 x2226

LZuellig@hach.com

www.hach.com