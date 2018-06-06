Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Fabasoft AG / Release of Financial
Reports
Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report
2018-06-06 / 12:09
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately
available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG German:
https://www.fabasoft.com/group_Fabasoft_Jahresfinanzbericht_2017_2018.pdf
2018-06-06 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com
Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime
Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin,
Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf
End of News DGAP News Service
692987 2018-06-06
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJune 06, 2018 06:11 ET (10:11 GMT)
