VRX Stock: Still a 2018 Top PickWe are almost at the midpoint of 2018, and the first half of the year is better left forgotten. For starters, the markets were weak. And if that weren't enough, they were plagued with elevated levels of volatility, which resulted in wild market swings. The markets were enough to throw anyone into a tizzy.Let's not dwell on the past, because things are looking up going forward. For instance, the Russell 2000 small-cap index has just forged a new all-time high and the Nasdaq Composite has followed suit with the same accomplishment.These are not characteristics shared with a market that is poised for further losses. Instead, I believe that.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...