Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec appoints Carina Geber-Teir as Senior Vice President, Communications

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 6 JUNE 2018 AT 3.45 PM EEST





Cargotec appoints Carina Geber-Teir as Senior Vice President, Communications





Carina Geber-Teir, M.Sc. (Pol), (b. 1972) has been appointed Senior Vice President, Communications and will join Cargotec latest during September 2018. She will be responsible for leading the communications, investor relations and sustainability function. She will be a member of Cargotec's Extended Executive Board and report to CEO Mika Vehviläinen.





Carina Geber-Teir joins Cargotec from OP Financial Group, where she has been a member of the Executive Board and Chief Communications Officer since 2009. Prior to this she was Communications Director at Varma Mutual Pension Insurance company.





"Cargotec is at the forefront of driving a major transformation in the cargo handling industry, where digitalisation and services are central for success. Carina joins us from an industry that is clearly ahead in this development. She has an excellent track record in supporting a similar transformation and building thought leadership successfully. I am convinced she has the experience and drive to help us reach our vision of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo handling," says Cargotec's CEO Mika Vehviläinen.





"I am delighted to be joining Cargotec and look forward to working with the team and different stakeholders to realise the company's full potential in shaping the industry," says Carina Geber-Teir.





As earlier announced, Cargotec's current SVP, Communications and IR Leena Lie will take up the position of SVP Marketing and Communications at Huhtamäki Oyj latest during September.





