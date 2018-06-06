New, Portable Conferencing Solution Accelerates Remote Work Movement With High-Quality Conversations Anytime, Anywhere

Yamaha has announced the debut of its YVC-200 portable USB Bluetoothspeakerphone designed to provide users with ample, clear sound no matter where they work. Building on the benefits of its market-leading portfolio of conference phones, the YVC-200 portable conferencing unit leverages superior audio technology to boost productivity when meeting remotely.

The YVC-200 makes it possible for users to start a meeting anytime, anywhere (Photo: Business Wire)

"The reality of today's global workplace is that people are meeting and collaborating outside of dedicated conferencing spaces, which can create a challenging and increasingly frustrating meeting environment," said Phil Marechal, vice president of business development and product management, Yamaha Unified Communications. "For more than 10 years, Yamaha has been the trusted solutions provider for delivering a natural and reliable conversation experience for remote communication. The YVC-200 expands our UC portfolio with a personal, portable conferencing device designed to offer intuitive operation and deliver high-quality, comfortable audio no matter where the user is working be it the home, satellite office, or hotel room. It can be deployed anywhere. Just simply connect it to a smartphone, tablet, or PC, and hold a productive casual meeting, discuss ideas, and feel as if you're talking with colleagues in person."

The YVC-200 speakerphone is the ultimate portable device for exceptional communication for on-the-go workers. The compact device fits in the palm of the user's hand and is integrated with Yamaha's leading sound processing technologies, including adaptive echo cancellation, Human Voice Activity Detection that focuses the unit on speech rather than background noise. The unit features intelligent microphones that deliver full-duplex conversation without sound dropouts, even when multiple people are speaking at once. In addition, powerful built-in speakers deliver audio that sounds true to life, so it feels as if every remote participant on the call is in the room. With the YVC-200, users can easily hear what's being said and be heard, enabling highly productive team collaboration from anywhere.

To start a remote meeting, users simply connect the YVC-200 to their audio, video, or web conferencing client. Equipped with USB and Bluetooth with fast pairing to NFC-enabled devices, the YVC-200 can connect to a PC, smartphone, or tablet. The built-in rechargeable battery provides up to 10 hours of operation. It is operating system agnostic and fully compatible with commonly used OSs and remote conferencing systems, such as Microsoft Skype for Business, Cisco WebEx, BlueJeans, Zoom, Vidyo and more. In addition, frequently used functions, such as microphone mute and speaker volume are controlled by interactive touch-sensor buttons for easy and intuitive operation. Users can start a meeting anytime, anywhere, including ad-hoc meetings in the office or customer's office, without missing cues for making immediate decisions or relaying inspiring ideas.

Available in a choice of white or black, the unit blends into any home or corporate office. Its small, lightweight, and space-saving design is perfect for portability and for deployment at laptop or mobile terminals. A headset jack allows for private listening and the option to enjoy music through the unit between calls.

About Yamaha Corporation

Since its founding in 1887, the Yamaha Corporation Group has developed its business activities focusing on musical instruments, audio products, Yamaha music schools, semiconductors, and other products and services related to sound and music. Yamaha acquired Massachusetts-based Revolabs in 2014, an innovator that continues to grow in the UC market with superior audio production. With its unique expertise and sensibilities, gained from our devotion to sound and music, Yamaha is committed to creating excitement and cultural inspiration together with people around the world.

