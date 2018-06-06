The first airline in Africa to reach the milestone

AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap") (NYSE: AER) has announced the delivery of a new Boeing 787 Dreamliner, on long term operating lease to Ethiopian Airlines. The milestone delivery marks an important first in African aviation, with Ethiopian Airlines becoming the first African airline to reach 100 aircraft.

AerCap is the world's largest lessor of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, with 115 aircraft owned and on order.

This milestone follows a series of firsts celebrated by AerCap and Ethiopian Airlines. In July 2016 AerCap delivered to Ethiopian Airlines their first Airbus A350 aircraft, making the airline the first operator in Africa, followed by the delivery of their first 787-9 in October 2017.

"We are very pleased to deliver the 100th aircraft to Ethiopian Airlines, and to be a part of the airlines' great success story," said Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap. "We congratulate Tewolde GebreMariam and all the team at Ethiopian Airlines, and wish them continued success in leading the way in African aviation."

Ethiopian Group CEO, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam said: "It is an immense honor for all of us at Ethiopian to reach the milestone of 100 aircraft. This milestone is a continuation of our historical aviation leadership role in Africa and a testimony of the successful implementation of our fast, profitable and sustainable growth plan, Vision 2025."

Marty Bentrott, senior vice president sales for Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Russia Central Asia Boeing Commercial Airplanes said, "The delivery of the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner as Ethiopian Airlines' 100th aircraft is a proud moment in our historic partnership. Over the years, Ethiopian has been an aviation pioneer in Africa, flying technologically-advanced airplanes such as the Boeing 777, 787 and soon the 737 MAX as well. It's an honor to be Ethiopian Airline's partner. We are also proud to work with Ethiopian to continue a tradition of transporting humanitarian supplies on the delivery flight."

