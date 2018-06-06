International Paper Company confirmed on Wednesday that it would not make an offer for Smurfit Kappa Group, citing what it called a "lack of engagement" by Smurfit Kappa's board of directors and management. In February, International Paper provided representatives of Smurfit Kappa's board with a proposal to acquire the company. Following discussions with shareholders of both companies, it said it put forward a revised proposal on 26 March. The US-based packaging giant said it believed the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...