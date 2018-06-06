Pinnaca, a Pexip Gold Partner, Enhances Its Pexip VMR Offering via Interoperability with Hangouts Meet

SLOUGH, United Kingdom, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnaca, a leading global provider of managed video conferencing, telepresence and visual collaboration services, has announced an enhancement to its Pexip-powered virtual meeting room offering; now enabling enterprise-grade video interoperability with Hangouts Meet and supporting G Suite.

Pinnaca has delivered a cloud Video-Conferencing-as-a-Service (VCaaS) platform powered by Pexip for many years, providing customers with a next-generation video collaboration platform to connect video endpoints in boardrooms, meeting rooms, and desktop/mobile video clients. With the recently announced update to the Pexip platform, Pinnaca's service can now enable end users' existing video solutions to join Meet video calls.

"Pinnaca is extremely pleased with the performance of the Pexip platform and the quality of the service offering. With this recent addition of capabilities, customers can now connect their video solutions to Hangouts Meet video calls," says Pinnaca COO Dan Tanel. "We are continually excited by our partnership with Pexip. Our customers are looking for innovative solutions to change the way they communicate around the globe and the Pexip platform delivers in every way."

"We are very pleased to be working with Pinnaca to make this new functionality available to ever more end users in simple, flexible, and cost efficient ways," said Åsmund O. Fodstad, EVP Strategic Partners at Pexip. "As we work toward our goal of assisting people to meet simply, forging strong partnerships with global service providers such as Pinnaca is key to both our joint success, as well as that of delivering the best user experience."

Pinnaca offers a wealth of customer-oriented video services, from Videoconferencing as a Service (VCaaS), video conference scheduling and production, to fully managed video estates for its largest global customers. It holds a leading position in vertical markets such as legal and financial services, education and distance learning, and healthcare and telemedicine.

About Pinnaca

Pinnaca (www.pinnaca.com) is an independent leading provider of managed video conferencing, telepresence and visual collaboration services. Privately held and headquartered in Berkshire, UK with regional offices in Minnesota, New York, Toronto, Singapore and Hong Kong, Pinnaca provides customized state-of-the-art products, services and solutions from the world's finest manufacturers. Pinnaca is a global certified partner of Pexip, Cisco, Polycom, Qumu, Ashton Bentley, Avizia and Vyopta.

About Pexip

Founded in 2012 and privately owned, Pexip enables enterprises and organizations to provide video-based communication and collaboration to all employees.

The Pexip Infinity cloud enterprise application enables seamless collaboration between incompatible video and audio technologies such as professional video conferencing, Skype for Business, Google Hangouts Meet, and WebRTC. The platform provides unmatched capacity and interoperability and is designed for deployment in clouds such as Microsoft Azure, AWS, or Google Cloud Platform, and can even be deployed on-premise in an organization's data center.

Pexip Infinity is used by enterprises in a variety of industries worldwide and the technology powers several cloud video conferencing services. The company was the Global Video Conferencing Technology Innovation Award winner by Frost & Sullivan in 2016 and was named, "Cool Vendor in Unified Communications and Collaboration" by Gartner in May 2018. Pexip Infinity is certified by Microsoft as an interoperability solution for Skype for Business Server and is coming to Microsoft Teams in 2018.

Pexip has main offices in Oslo, London, Sydney, and New York.

