UL EHS Sustainability Named CDP Gold Software Partner

The distinction highlights UL's PURE platform as a market leader in sustainability data collection and reporting

FRANKLIN, Tennessee, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UL's PURE platform has been named as a Gold level CDP Software Partner. This marks the eighth consecutive year that UL's sustainability software has been awarded the honor. The company is one of just three software providers to have Gold level status, CDP's highest ranking for an accredited software provider.

"We're proud to be a CDP Gold Software Partner for the eighth year running," says Mark Ward, General Manager of UL EHS Sustainability. "Our software solutions ensure that customers all over the world accurately capture, manage, and report the sustainability and EHS information needed to ensure compliance and drive performance across all business areas."

The partnership with CDP provides more UL customers with an independently verified, CDP-accredited, software solution to manage and report vital sustainability data. The PURE platform incorporates the CDP reporting questionnaires directly into its Framework Manager tool, which streamlines the reporting process and allows UL's customers to collect the exact data required by CDP's frameworks.

Further, UL delivers the new CDP Online Response System (ORS) that will benefit thousands of companies worldwide. The strategic partnership provides next-generation reporting capabilities for both CDP and UL customers.

"Organizations all over the world are disclosing their environmental impacts to CDP and need reliable and accurate software tools that help collect data and streamline their reporting efforts. As such, we are delighted that UL EHS Sustainability is continuing to work with CDP as a gold software partner," said Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP. "We are confident that their high quality software solution, the PURE Platform, will continue adding value to companies responding to CDP by making the reporting process easier."

CDP works to transform the way the world does business to prevent dangerous climate change and protect our natural resources. It uses the power of measurement and information disclosure to improve the management of environmental risk. By leveraging market forces including shareholders, customers and governments, CDP has incentivized thousands of companies and cities across the world's largest economies to measure and disclose their environmental information. CDP puts this information at the heart of business, investment, and policy decision-making.

For more information about UL EHS Sustainability, call 888-202-3016 or visit www.ULEHSSustainability.com.

About UL

UL fosters safe living and working conditions for people everywhere through the application of science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. The UL Mark engenders trust enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. We test, inspect, audit, certify, validate, verify, advise and train and we support these efforts with software solutions for safety and sustainability. To learn more about us, visit UL.com.

About UL EHS Sustainability

UL EHS Sustainability empowers organizations to protect the well-being of workers, reduce risk, improve productivity, enhance compliance, and drive measurable business improvement through its EHS, occupational health, environmental, supply chain, sustainability, and corporate social responsibility platforms. Its new PURE Platform is a full suite of environment, health, safety, sustainability and supply chain software solutions designed for users who want total connectivity and visibility into the overall health, safety, and sustainability of their organization. More than 2,000 organizations in over 20 major industries including manufacturing, healthcare, and construction & energy, trust UL's tools to meet their expanding needs. To learn more, visit www.ULEHSSustainability.com or call 888.202.3016.

Michelle Press

Communications Director

P: +1.847.664.1966

Michelle.Press@ul.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/325015/ul_enterprise_logo.jpg