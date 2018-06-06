Great Ormond Street Hospital Chooses Hyland Healthcare for Enterprise Content Management

OnBase by Hyland streamlines processes with key integration capabilities and greater information access

CLEVELAND, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- London-based Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust (GOSH), one of the world's top pediatric hospitals, selected Hyland Healthcare, a leader in providing software solutions for managing content, processes and cases, to manage its clinical application information. OnBase will fully integrate with the hospital's existing technology investments to elevate patient care and operations across the enterprise.

OnBase will integrate with the organization's EPR vendor, Epic, which includes an integration to the Haiku and Canto mobile modules to provide complete information access for authorized users, whether in the hospital, on the road or at home.

This seamless integration allows clinicians to take new photos and videos, fill out electronic forms, capture digital signatures and complete deficiencies from a tablet or laptop in any location, all of which immediately associate with the appropriate patient record in Epic. This provides clinicians access to the most current and relevant clinical information, helping them respond with the most complete picture of every patient.

"Working with Hyland will be a game-changer. The OnBase Patient Window allows us to create a truly functioning archive with a seamless narrative of imaging to guide and optimise patient care," said Dr. Shankar Sridharan, consultant paediatric cardiologist and chief clinical information officer at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust.

The OnBase Patient Window provides a holistic view of the patient record to empower superior service throughout the organization. GOSH's Hyland Healthcare solution is scheduled to launch in April 2019 alongside its Epic deployment.

"We value empowering healthcare providers with the tools and information they need to best serve patients and achieve the organization's full potential," said Susan DeCathelineau, vice president of global healthcare sales and services at Hyland. "Great Ormond Street Hospital's new solutions, combined with their existing technology suite, creates a technology platform ready for the modern healthcare landscape."

About Hyland Healthcare

By combining information management and enterprise medical imaging with business process and case management capabilities, Hyland Healthcare delivers a suite of unparalleled content and image management solutions to address the clinical, financial and operational needs of healthcare organizations around the world. Every day, more than 2,000 healthcare organizations use Hyland Healthcare's world-class solutions to empower healthcare providers, inform critical decision making, and simplify information access and insight. The Hyland Healthcare suite of products - comprised of OnBase , Acuo, NilRead, PACSgear, Brainware, Perceptive Content and ShareBase - are leveraged to complete patient records, eliminate reimbursement delays and enhance business processes. For more information, please visit Hyland.com/Healthcare.

Hyland Healthcare is a part of Hyland, a leader in providing software solutions for managing content, processes and cases for organizations across the globe. For over 25 years, Hyland has enabled more than 19,000 organizations to digitalize their workplaces and fundamentally transform their operations. Named one of Fortune's Best Companies to Work For since 2014, Hyland is widely known as both a great company to work for and a great company to do business with. For more information, please visit Hyland.com