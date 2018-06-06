Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 6 June 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 81,822 Highest price paid per share (pence): 27.5500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 27.2000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 27.4169

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,414,668,667 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,414,668,667 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

6 JUNE 2018

