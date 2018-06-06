sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 6

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:6 June 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):81,822
Highest price paid per share (pence):27.5500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):27.2000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):27.4169

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,414,668,667 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,414,668,667 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

6 JUNE 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
837627.3516:29:26London Stock Exchange
77827.2016:28:13London Stock Exchange
278927.3016:27:45London Stock Exchange
3927.3016:27:45London Stock Exchange
279427.3516:27:35London Stock Exchange
288927.3516:27:35London Stock Exchange
21927.3516:23:45London Stock Exchange
42427.3516:23:45London Stock Exchange
276727.3516:21:25London Stock Exchange
579227.4016:21:15London Stock Exchange
328427.4516:16:05London Stock Exchange
289627.4015:26:43London Stock Exchange
288727.5014:54:53London Stock Exchange
6827.5514:36:22London Stock Exchange
79527.5514:25:33London Stock Exchange
203727.5514:25:33London Stock Exchange
56027.5513:55:25London Stock Exchange
252027.5513:55:25London Stock Exchange
11427.5513:10:51London Stock Exchange
275327.5513:10:51London Stock Exchange
8327.5512:31:29London Stock Exchange
335927.5512:31:29London Stock Exchange
198827.4011:35:55London Stock Exchange
84627.4011:35:55London Stock Exchange
282127.3510:31:33London Stock Exchange
318227.3510:31:33London Stock Exchange
282527.3509:57:47London Stock Exchange
280627.3509:57:47London Stock Exchange
280527.3509:57:47London Stock Exchange
326627.3509:57:47London Stock Exchange
340327.4008:51:43London Stock Exchange
329327.5008:34:33London Stock Exchange
318227.5508:32:42London Stock Exchange
318227.5508:32:42London Stock Exchange

