BISICHI MINING - Result of AGM

Bisichi Mining PLC ("the Company")

The Company announces that at the Company's 106th Annual General Meeting held on 6 June 2018 at 24 Bruton Place, London W1J 6NE the following results in regard to ordinary and special resolutions concerning ordinary and special business.

The votes were as follows:

Resolution 1 and Resolutions 3-9 were passed on a show of hands, on Resolutions 2, 10, 11 and 12 voting was conducted by way of a poll. Resolution 2 was passed as an ordinary resolution, Resolution 11 was passed as a special resolution and Resolutions 10 and 12 were not passed as special resolutions.

Full results of the poll are below:

Resolution VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST % VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC VOTED VOTES

WITHHELD 2. To approve the remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2017. 5,602,458 70.72 2,319,819 29.28 7,922,277 74.20% 0 10. To empower the directors to disapply statutory pre-emption rights. 5,840,747 74.48 2,001,530 25.52 7,842,277 73.45% 80,000 11. To authorise the calling of general meetings of the Company on 14 clear days' notice. 5,974,173 75.41 1,948,104 24.59 7,922,277 74.20% 0 12. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares. 5,920,747 74.74 2,001,530 25.26 7,922,277 74.20% 0

Proxies received in respect of those resolutions passed on a show of hands are shown below:

Resolution VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST % VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC VOTED VOTES

WITHHELD 1. To receive and adopt the Company's annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017 together with the directors' report and the auditors' report on those accounts. 5,974,173 99.97 1,950 0.03 5,976,123 55.97% 0 3. To declare and approve a final dividend of 3.0p per share. 5,974,173 99.97 1,950 0.03 5,976,123 55.97% 0 4. To declare and approve a special dividend of 1.0p per share. 5,974,173 99.97 1,950 0.03 5,976,123 55.97% 0 5. To re-elect as a director Mr AR Heller. 5,839,736 99.95 2,961 0.05 5,842,697 54.72% 133,426 6. To re-elect as a director Mr RJ Grobler. 5,840,244 99.96 2,453 0.04 5,842,697 54.72% 133,426 7. To reappoint BDO LLP as auditors of the Company. 5,974,173 99.97 1,950 0.03 5,976,123 55.97% 0 8. To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors. 5,894,173 99.97 1,950 0.03 5,896,123 55.22% 80,000 9. To authorise the directors to allot securities. 5,840,747 99.06 55,376 0.94 5,896,123 55.22% 80,000

Copies of the Special Resolution 11 passed above have been sent to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

For further information, please contact:

Garrett Casey

Secretary

Bisichi Mining plc

Tel: 020 7415 5000

6 June 2018

END