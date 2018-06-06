BISICHI MINING - Result of AGM
London, June 6
Bisichi Mining PLC ("the Company")
The Company announces that at the Company's 106th Annual General Meeting held on 6 June 2018 at 24 Bruton Place, London W1J 6NE the following results in regard to ordinary and special resolutions concerning ordinary and special business.
The votes were as follows:
Resolution 1 and Resolutions 3-9 were passed on a show of hands, on Resolutions 2, 10, 11 and 12 voting was conducted by way of a poll. Resolution 2 was passed as an ordinary resolution, Resolution 11 was passed as a special resolution and Resolutions 10 and 12 were not passed as special resolutions.
Full results of the poll are below:
|Resolution
|VOTES
FOR
|%
|VOTES
AGAINST
|%
|VOTES
TOTAL
|% of ISC VOTED
|VOTES
WITHHELD
|2. To approve the remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2017.
|5,602,458
|70.72
|2,319,819
|29.28
|7,922,277
|74.20%
|0
|10. To empower the directors to disapply statutory pre-emption rights.
|5,840,747
|74.48
|2,001,530
|25.52
|7,842,277
|73.45%
|80,000
|11. To authorise the calling of general meetings of the Company on 14 clear days' notice.
|5,974,173
|75.41
|1,948,104
|24.59
|7,922,277
|74.20%
|0
|12. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares.
|5,920,747
|74.74
|2,001,530
|25.26
|7,922,277
|74.20%
|0
Proxies received in respect of those resolutions passed on a show of hands are shown below:
|Resolution
|VOTES
FOR
|%
|VOTES
AGAINST
|%
|VOTES
TOTAL
|% of ISC VOTED
|VOTES
WITHHELD
|1. To receive and adopt the Company's annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017 together with the directors' report and the auditors' report on those accounts.
|5,974,173
|99.97
|1,950
|0.03
|5,976,123
|55.97%
|0
|3. To declare and approve a final dividend of 3.0p per share.
|5,974,173
|99.97
|1,950
|0.03
|5,976,123
|55.97%
|0
|4. To declare and approve a special dividend of 1.0p per share.
|5,974,173
|99.97
|1,950
|0.03
|5,976,123
|55.97%
|0
|5. To re-elect as a director Mr AR Heller.
|5,839,736
|99.95
|2,961
|0.05
|5,842,697
|54.72%
|133,426
|6. To re-elect as a director Mr RJ Grobler.
|5,840,244
|99.96
|2,453
|0.04
|5,842,697
|54.72%
|133,426
|7. To reappoint BDO LLP as auditors of the Company.
|5,974,173
|99.97
|1,950
|0.03
|5,976,123
|55.97%
|0
|8. To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors.
|5,894,173
|99.97
|1,950
|0.03
|5,896,123
|55.22%
|80,000
|9. To authorise the directors to allot securities.
|5,840,747
|99.06
|55,376
|0.94
|5,896,123
|55.22%
|80,000
Copies of the Special Resolution 11 passed above have been sent to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
For further information, please contact:
Garrett Casey
Secretary
Bisichi Mining plc
Tel: 020 7415 5000
6 June 2018
