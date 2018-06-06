sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
06.06.2018 | 19:01
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BISICHI MINING - Result of AGM

BISICHI MINING - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 6

Bisichi Mining PLC ("the Company")

The Company announces that at the Company's 106th Annual General Meeting held on 6 June 2018 at 24 Bruton Place, London W1J 6NE the following results in regard to ordinary and special resolutions concerning ordinary and special business.

The votes were as follows:

Resolution 1 and Resolutions 3-9 were passed on a show of hands, on Resolutions 2, 10, 11 and 12 voting was conducted by way of a poll. Resolution 2 was passed as an ordinary resolution, Resolution 11 was passed as a special resolution and Resolutions 10 and 12 were not passed as special resolutions.

Full results of the poll are below:

ResolutionVOTES
FOR		%VOTES
AGAINST		%VOTES
TOTAL		% of ISC VOTEDVOTES
WITHHELD
2. To approve the remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2017.5,602,45870.722,319,81929.287,922,27774.20%0
10. To empower the directors to disapply statutory pre-emption rights.5,840,74774.482,001,53025.527,842,27773.45%80,000
11. To authorise the calling of general meetings of the Company on 14 clear days' notice.5,974,17375.411,948,10424.597,922,27774.20%0
12. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares.5,920,74774.742,001,53025.267,922,27774.20%0

Proxies received in respect of those resolutions passed on a show of hands are shown below:

ResolutionVOTES
FOR		%VOTES
AGAINST		%VOTES
TOTAL		% of ISC VOTEDVOTES
WITHHELD
1. To receive and adopt the Company's annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017 together with the directors' report and the auditors' report on those accounts.5,974,17399.971,9500.035,976,12355.97%0
3. To declare and approve a final dividend of 3.0p per share.5,974,17399.971,9500.035,976,12355.97%0
4. To declare and approve a special dividend of 1.0p per share.5,974,17399.971,9500.035,976,12355.97%0
5. To re-elect as a director Mr AR Heller.5,839,73699.952,9610.055,842,69754.72%133,426
6. To re-elect as a director Mr RJ Grobler.5,840,24499.962,4530.045,842,69754.72%133,426
7. To reappoint BDO LLP as auditors of the Company.5,974,17399.971,9500.035,976,12355.97%0
8. To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors.5,894,17399.971,9500.035,896,12355.22%80,000
9. To authorise the directors to allot securities.5,840,74799.0655,3760.945,896,12355.22%80,000

Copies of the Special Resolution 11 passed above have been sent to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

For further information, please contact:

Garrett Casey

Secretary

Bisichi Mining plc

Tel: 020 7415 5000

6 June 2018

END


© 2018 PR Newswire