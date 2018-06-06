UK technology firm Powerhouse Energy on Wednesday has branded reports that University of Chester's Thornton Science Park faces closure by Cheshire West and Chester Council as "inaccurate". The AIM-traded company said it has received written confirmation from the chief executive of Thornton Science Park that a recent decision by the council's planning committee does not relate to facilities associated with the company's research and demonstration unit. As such, Powerhouse said it does not face ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...