Fun Easy Learn: Learn English 5000 Phrases Became More User-Friendly With the Introduction of Native Audio Pronunciation Feature

Fun Easy Learn Makes Learning English a Fun-filled Activity As Their English Language Learning App, Learn English 5000 Phrases, Got a Total Overhaul with Native Audio Pronunciation Facility Added

CHISINAU, REPUBLIC OF MOLDOVA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2018 / Learn English 5000 Phrases has been one of the most downloaded language learning apps, as Smartphone users can rely heavily on the interactive app for learning the language. Recently, the developers of Fun Easy Learn, the much recognized app development firm which developed the app, announced that the app now has native audio pronunciation as one of its features. The developers of Fun Easy Learn hope most learners can benefit by hearing the phonetic transcriptions as much as they can read the literal translations. According to the developers, the app is translated now in 60 languages.

"Whether children or elderly, new or existing users, the updated app would be useful for just about everybody. All the English words and phrases used commonly in conversations can now be translated into 60 languages, which imply that users can get to listen to the pronunciations as well as get the translations of the English language phrases in their respective mother tongues. The app currently has vocabulary of more than 6000 words categorized into 140 thematic topics, and we are currently planning to increase that either on a fortnightly or monthly basis," said a developer working with Fun Easy learn.

With the addition of the new features in Learn English 5000 Phrases app, learners can track their progress. Besides, the user interface is extremely interactive and learner-oriented, which facilitates in the easy understanding and following of English. At Fun Easy Learn, the developers clearly stated that the simple, intuitive design helps learners to focus more on the visual aspects and also build auditory power, depending on the responsiveness. The updated app is known for being feature-rich, as evident by the number of characteristics that make it unique to most other competitive ones.

"The new and updated version can be downloaded for free. Our developers are working on the usability aspects of the app and soon we will add many more interactive and exciting features to the app," remarked the CEO of the company at a recently concluded press conference.

About the Company

Fun Easy Learn is an app development firm known for producing user-friendly and fun apps.

