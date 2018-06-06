Alkermes to Present at Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Richard Pops, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 3:20 p.m. PT (6:20 p.m. ET/11:20 p.m. BST) from Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. The audio portion of the fireside chat may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company has a diversified commercial product portfolio and a substantial clinical pipeline of product candidates for chronic diseases that include schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

