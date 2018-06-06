Intralinks advances GDPR readiness for Mergers & Acquisitions, Alternative Investments and Banking communities

Leading VDR provider extends leadership around data privacy and information security

NEW YORK, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Intralinks, the world's leading virtual data room (VDR) provider, announced today that its established portfolio of security and governance capabilities can help customers meet their obligations under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

"Global organizations in the mergers and acquisitions, alternative investments, and banking and security arenas have to be able to control and manage access to sensitive materials on both sides of a strategic transaction. Between complex regulatory frameworks like GDPR and the rapidly growing adoption of digital tools designed to help manage financial and strategic processes, it can be overwhelming," said Leif O' Leary, CEO at Intralinks. "Intralinks can help."

Under the GDPR, organizations that deal with personal data of European citizens must design their systems to ensure all information is processed in a lawful, fair and transparent manner and must store the data in systems that meet GDPR security requirements.

"In the weeks leading up to, and following the launch of GDPR, we have answered literally thousands of detailed questions from clients regarding GDPR," stated Brian Caulfield, SVP, Global Customer Success at Intralinks. "We are hearing from our clients that new regulations like GDPR are not only a concern for EU-based companies, but any business involved in cross-border initiatives must now ensure they have tools and policies to ensure compliance."

To support customers' strategies for data sovereignty regulations like GDPR, Intralinks recently expanded its Intralinks Trust Perimeter.

The Trust Perimeter, a unique set of security and data privacy capabilities, is the culmination of 20 years of experience in securing customers' most sensitive content. It allows Intralinks customers to choose how information is controlled as it moves around the world, while simultaneously helping them meet regulatory demands. Among other things, the expansion:

Adds data storage and processing locations with deployment of new Australian Distributed Content Node

Extends data encryption capabilities for VDR archives delivered to customers around the globe

Adds 'Right to be forgotten' functions and procedures

Provides deeper transparency into workspace and user lifecycles, and the associated stringent data disposition policies

Protecting data used in the due diligence process is a critical issue for businesses involved in M&A and corporate finance transactions. Considering the high importance placed on data protection for GDPR compliance, Intralinks is positioned to provide a wrap-around service for customers and their sensitive data.

More information about Intralinks and its GDPR-related efforts can be found at www.intralinks.com/gdpr.

