Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2018) - Batero Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAT) (FSE: 68B) (OTC: BELDF) ("Batero," the "Company") is pleased to announce the grant of 8,350,000 stock options ("Options") to purchase common shares ("Shares") to officers, directors and employees of the Company as required by Batero's Option Plan and TSX Venture Policies. All of the Options granted will vest immediately and have an exercise price of $0.10 per Share for a term of five years.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

BATERO GOLD CORP.



Gonzalo de Losada

President and CEO

Batero Gold Corporation

For further information please contact:

Michael Mills

Tel: 604.568.6378 or

Email: info@baterogold.com

ABOUT BATERO GOLD

Batero Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on two primary objectives. The first of these objectives is the advancement of the La Cumbre oxide deposit. La Cumbre is located within the Company's 100% owned Batero-Quinchia Gold Project, which sits within Colombia's emerging and prolific Mid Cauca gold and copper belt. Batero intends to first target the near and at surface higher grade oxidized gold mineralization at the deposit. Batero's second objective is to pursue opportunities to acquire prospective high-grade, production-focused mineral properties in Colombia and Latin America. In pursuing both these objectives, Batero plans to leverage its secure treasury position, strong regional relationships, experienced management team, and long- term financial partners. Shares of the Vancouver-based company trade on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BAT".

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.