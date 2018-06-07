SAFEGUARDS | Softlines NO. 082/18

The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced a new Industry Standard for knitted overcoats FZ/T 73058-2017. This standard was officially implemented on April 1, 2018.

Application Scope

The standard applies to overcoats which are mainly made of knitted fabrics. This standard does not cover infant clothing for ages 36 months or less.

Main Technical Requirements

The technical requirements are divided into three parts. There are requirements for internal quality, requirements for appearance performances and requirements for raw materials.

Requirements for Internal Quality:

Requirements include Fiber content, Formaldehyde content, pH value, Decomposable carcinogenic arylamines dyes, Odor, Dimensional change after washing, Dimensional change after dry cleaning, Spirality after washing, Bursting strength, Seam strength, Seam slippage, Pilling, Abrasion resistance of flocking, Colorfastness to dry cleaning, Colorfastness to washing, Colorfastness to water, Colorfastness to perspiration, Colorfastness to rubbing, Colorfastness to light, Colorfastness to transfer in joints and Appearance quality after washing/dry cleaning.

Requirements for Appearance Performances:

Requirements include Surface defects, Dimensional tolerance, Dimension difference in symmetrical position, Check/stripe alignment, Sewing requirements and Ironing requirements.

Requirements for Raw Materials:

Requirements include Shell fabric, lining and auxiliary materials.

Details of Technical Content

For more information, please refer to the Standard FZ/T 73058-2017 or contact SGS directly.

