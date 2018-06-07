B-Temia Inc.: B-Temia and Wistron Join Forces to Launch Keeogo in Asia

B-Temia and Wistron form B-Temia Asia to bring Keeogo to the Asian Market

QUEBEC CITY, June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B-Temia Inc., a Canadian biorobotics technology company and market leader in human mobility, entered into a joint venture agreement with Wistron Corporation to launch its Keeogo Dermoskeleton technology in Asia. Wistron is one of the world's largest Original Design Manufacturer (ODM), with more than $34 billion CAD sales, and now a major shareholder of B-Temia since June 2017. Wistron and B-Temia form B-Temia Asia for the marketing of Keeogo in several Asian countries such as China, Japan and Hong Kong. Headquartered in Singapore, B-Temia Asia will benefit from a significant investment from Wistron in exchange for marketing rights for Keeogo products in Asia.

"B-Temia Asia represents the realization of our business plan and our mission to help people regain their independence through mobility. B-Temia is now expanding around the world, which is another demonstration of the real value of our technology and the need to bring modern and revolutionary solutions to the many people living with mobility limitations. In addition, we are excited to expand and strengthen our partnership with Wistron. Over the last year, both organizations have effectively proven their ability to work together for manufacturing transfer to Asia. This joint venture is the next logical step for Wistron, which became a major shareholder of our company in 2017", said Stéphane Bédard, CEO of B-Temia. "This international expansion is a very exciting time for our shareholders said Mr. Bédard.

"Wistron is advancing the development and application of medical technologies to help people with mobility challenges and we are very excited to increase our partnership with B-Temia and to work closely together to develop the human mobility market in Asia. This partnership directly supports our goal of improving people's lives through technology", said Donald Hwang, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Wistron Corporation.

About Keeogo Dermoskeleton

Keeogo is a motorized walking assistive device developed by B-Temia. Keeogo, short for "Keep on Going", has been used by people suffering from degenerative diseases such as osteoarthritis of the knee or hip, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, stroke, incomplete spinal cord injury and other mobility-limiting diseases. Used as a rehabilitation equipment or as a home assistive device to help with daily activities, Keeogo is approved by Health Canada and is commercially available in Canada for purchase or rental. For more information, please visit: www.keeogo.com (http://www.keeogo.com/).

About B-Temia

Founded in 2010, B-Temia Inc. is an innovative Canadian medical device manufacturer that develops and markets leading edge products for the growing market of human augmentation systems. B-Temia operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries, B-Temia Inc. and B-Temia USA Inc., in the medical, industrial and military fields. B-Temia has a patented technology called Dermoskeleton that restores, maintains or enhances user mobility. For more information, please visit: www.b-temia.com (http://www.b-temia.com/).

About Wistron

Wistron Corporation is one of the world's largest companies to produce servers and storage devices for cloud computing and data centers, desktop and laptop computers, smart phones, industrial devices and control units, medical devices, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analysis. Wistron's full line of engineering teams enables Wistron's customers to outsource all or part of their product development and manufacturing tasks to focus on their core competencies and further develop their intellectual properties. Wistron manufactures medical products for customers in the medical industry at two ISO 13485-certified factories in Taiwan's Hsinchu Science Park and in Chongqing, China. For more information, please visit: www.wistron.com (http://www.wistron.com/).

Information

Source:

B-Temia Inc.

4780, St-Félix Street, Suite 105

St-Augustin (Québec) G3A 2J9

www.b-temia.com (http://www.b-temia.com/) | www.keeogo.com (http://www.keeogo.com/)

Phone: (418) 653-1010

E-mail: info@b-temia.com (mailto:info@b-temia.com)



Media:

Pamela Borges

VP Market Access & External Affairs

Phone: (418) 653-1010, ext. 223

E-mail: pamela.borges@b-temia.com (mailto:pamela.borges@b-temia.com)







