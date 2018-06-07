Swiss WorldCargo Reaches 36 QEP Accredited Stations

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Envirotainer, the global market leader in secure cold chain solutions for the pharmaceutical supply chain, announced today that Swiss WorldCargo now has 36 QEP accredited stations, comprised of QEP Basic, Advanced and Expert levels. With 31 stations receiving the QEP Advanced accreditation, Swiss WorldCargo has the highest number of stations with this distinction within the industry. Alongside this, the airline's Zurich hub has recently been recognized as a QEP Expert station, based on its GDP compliance and CEIV certification.

Bourji Mourad, Head of Global Partner Management at Envirotainer, said, "Swiss WorldCargo demonstrates their commitment to providing best-in-class services to their customers, and the pharmaceutical industry by promoting best practices and industry standards, such as the Qualified Envirotainer Provider (QEP) program. The commitment by teams on both sides is very encouraging and we expect such announcements to continue."

"This is another very important milestone for Swiss WorldCargo on our pharma road-map," said Susanne Wellauer, Head of Vertical Industry Pharmaceutical and Healthcare. "It clearly shows the expertise of our teams and our ability to handle Envirotainer shipments in accordance with the industry standard Goods Distribution Practice. The QEP expert level of our Zurich hub is a clear evidence of our premium SWISS quality that extends through the whole Swiss WorldCargo network of 31 QEP advanced stations."

Envirotainer launched the award-winning QEP program over 10 years ago to promote the safe handling of pharmaceuticals. QEP has led the way for other pharmaceutical handling certification programs and has, with approximately 40 participating companies, educated tens of thousands of individuals at more than 730 participating stations across the world. The effect has been to promote strong distribution practices and standardize the safe handling of Envirotainer containers.

"The QEP program and its participants serve to protect the safe delivery of Pharmaceuticals for the benefit of the patient," said Chris Fore, Compliance Manager at Envirotainer. "QEP is both a benchmark and a means by which we engage our partners to provide consistent service and fulfill Good Distribution Practice requirements from Pharmaceutical companies. It helps pharmaceutical companies identify potential hazards and control the subsequent risks."

Swiss WorldCargo is the airfreight division of Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS). Headquartered at Zurich Airport, Swiss WorldCargo offers a comprehensive range of logistics solutions for transporting high-value and care-intensive consignments to some 130 destinations in over 84 countries. The extensive Swiss WorldCargo network of airfreight services is further supplemented by daily truck connections between key business centers.

As a reliable and innovative service provider within the Lufthansa Group, Swiss WorldCargo is consistently committed to delivering Swiss quality to its airfreight customers, and makes a substantial contribution to SWISS's overall profitability.

