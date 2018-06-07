sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,20 Euro		-0,15
-0,78 %
WKN: 501451 ISIN: FR0000124141 Ticker-Symbol: VVD 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,228
19,243
09:07
19,225
19,245
09:06
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA19,20-0,78 %