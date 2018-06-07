Regulatory News:

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (Paris:VIE):

By winning three new contracts worth several million euros in just a few months from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), Asteralis a subsidiary of the Veolia Nuclear Solutions entity has become a major nuclear industry operator for the treatment of radioactive waste from the CEA's Paris-Saclay center in France.

Veolia has just had several new successes on the nuclear facility clean-up and dismantling, and radioactive waste management markets. Since April, almost 50 Veolia Nuclear Solutions engineers, technicians and operators have been working every day at the CEA's Paris-Saclay research center, southwest of Paris, the largest of the its nine research facilities.

They are responsible for the operation and maintenance of INB 72 (base nuclear facility), which manages and treats low-, medium- and high-activity solid radioactive waste. This five-year contract also includes management of historic waste storage and removal prior to the facility's definitive closure.

At this same site, Veolia has also consolidated its position at INB 35 where it was already in charge of the operation and maintenance of the STELLA facility for the treatment pf liquid radioactive waste. Veolia has now also been entrusted with the facility's maintenance and monitoring through to 2020.

Finally, a third four-year contract means Nuclear Solutions is authorized to carry out daily clean-up operations and small repairs in a nuclear environment for all the site's facilities. Signed at the end of 2017 and early 2018, these contracts came into force in mid- April. They confirm the credibility of Asteralis the French subsidiary of the Veolia Nuclear Solutions entity as a nuclear operator for the CEA.

"We are progressing together on a series of radioactive waste management issues," explains Claude Laruelle, Director of Veolia Global Enterprises. "On the nuclear clean-up market, our technology and expertise are ideally suited for tackling the most complex decommissioning problems. This added value means Nuclear Solutions can extend its field of operations while providing a solution to its customers' challenges. That is the strength of our expertise as well as that of our complementary facilities in France, the United Kingdom, Japan and the United States."

Veolia group is the global leader in optimized resource management. With nearly 169 000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them.

In 2017, the Veolia group supplied 96 million people with drinking water and 62 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 55 million megawatt hours of energy and converted 47 million metric tons of waste into new materials and energy. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €25.12 billion in 2017 (USD 30.1 billion).www.veolia.com

