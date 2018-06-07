Regulatory News:

Kering (Paris:KER) is holding today in Florence an event for the financial community (analysts and investors) dedicated to Gucci and Kering Eyewear.

Presentations will be available on kering.com/en/finance around 11 am and 3 pm CET, respectively. An audiocast and transcript will be provided later on the Kering website.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Maisons in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watchmaking: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Tomas Maier, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Maisons to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination." In 2017, Kering had nearly 29,000 employees and pro forma revenue of €10.823 billion.

