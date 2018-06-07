Paysafe Group: Paysafe announces Google partnership

Paysafe's paysafecard collaboration with Google enables millions of consumers to take part in online shopping for the first time

VIENNA, Austria, June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paysafe, a leading global payments provider, announces a new partnership with Google. Paysafe's prepaid business paysafecard is now being accepted as a payment method in the Google Play Store, the app store for Android-certified devices, opening the door to the digital era for millions of customers.



From now on, customers without a credit card or digital banking services, or who don't want to enter their financial data online for security reasons, can pay online in the Google Play Store using paysafecard. paysafecard enables consumers who prefer or need to use cash to pay online, simply and safely, using the 16-digit PIN to complete the payment transaction.

"The formation of this exciting partnership is a significant milestone in the history of our company and the launch follows close collaboration and dedication from both of our teams to include paysafecard as the latest payment method for users. Google is one of the best-known brands in the world, if not the best, so partnering with them for our current and prospective customers is a momentous business move," says Udo Müller, CEO of paysafecard. "The risk of fraud and sharing personal data online still concern many consumers. Lost in Transaction: Payment Trends 2018 (https://www.paysafe.com/lostintransaction2018/), our proprietary research launched earlier this week, shows that half of respondents worry about fraudulent purchases and 48% worry about the safety of their personal data. This is why offering paysafecard as a way to pay in the Google Play Store has come at the right time to enable consumers and both companies to benefit."

The international rollout of the partnership between paysafecard and Google starts in Poland, where more than one million people a year use paysafecard. paysafecard is currently available in 46 countries and there are more than 600,000 sales outlets worldwide, around 40,000 of which are in Poland.

