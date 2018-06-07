Charles B. Mobus leaves the Board of Radisson Hospitality AB (publ)

Charles B. Mobus has resigned from the Board of Radisson Hospitality AB (publ). At the same time, the Company has entered into an investment banking advisory agreement with Benedetto, Gartland & Company, Inc. ("Benedetto, Gartland"). Mr. Mobus is the Managing Partner of Benedetto, Gartland.

"The Board thanks Mr. Mobus for his contribution and commitment to Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) since entering the Board in connection with HNA becoming the main shareholder of the company in 2017 and looks forward to his continued support in his new role as a trusted advisor", commented Mr. Xin Di, Chairman of Radisson Hospitality AB (publ).

Following the resignation of Mr. Mobus, the Board consists of seven members elected by the general meeting together with two employee representatives.

###

For further information, please contact:

Eva-Maria Erauw

Senior Vice President & General Counsel

eva-maria.erauw@radissonhotels.com (mailto:eva-maria.erauw@radissonhotels.com)

Renu Hanegreefs-Snehi

Vice President, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management

renu.snehi@radissonhotels.com (mailto:renu.snehi@radissonhotels.com)

ABOUT RADISSON HOSPITALITY AB

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) [formerly Rezidor Hotel Group AB (publ)], publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden, is one of the largest hotel companies in Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA).

Radisson Hospitality AB is a member of the Radisson Hotel Group, 11th largest hotel group in the world. Through a master franchise agreement with Radisson Hospitality, Inc. USA - Radisson Hospitality AB operates and develops hotel brands; Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, and Park Inn by Radisson, across EMEA; along with the Radisson Rewards loyalty program for frequent hotel guests. Since 2016, Radisson Hospitality AB also owns 49% of prizeotel.

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) features a portfolio of 472 hotels with more than 106,000 rooms in operation or under development in 78 countries across EMEA. Radisson Hospitality AB and its brands employ 45,000+ team members. Radisson Hospitality AB has an industry-leading Responsible Business Program and is named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by the US think-tank Ethisphere since 2010.

Radisson Hospitality AB is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

For more information on Radisson Hospitality AB, visit www.radissonhospitalityab.com (http://www.radissonhospitalityab.com)

For more information on Radisson Hotel Group, visit www.radissonhotelgroup.com (http://www.radissonhotelgroup.com/media)

Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/142138/R/2197913/852030.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Radisson Hospitality AB via Globenewswire

