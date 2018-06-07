Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-06-07 / 10:12 *Berlin / Amsterdam, 07 June 2018 - *YOC, a technology provider for high impact programmatic advertising in Europe, opens a branch office in the Netherlands, thereby strengthening its programmatic business through the self-developed technology platform VIS.X. The Netherlands is currently one of the most developed countries in the world in terms of programmatic adoption. After the successful market launch of the advertising technology platform VIS.X in the first quarter of 2018 in all YOC locations and the continued positive company development, the next logical step is the expansion of business activities by expanding into another European country. Dirk Kraus, founder, and CEO of YOC explains: "The decision to open a new location in Amsterdam is based on the fact that the players in the Dutch advertising market have already established the programmatic business as a fixed strategy. Nevertheless, there is still a clear lack of possibilities to handle high impact formats - mobile formats in particular - in a scalable way. This is where our VIS.X platform comes in." The new location will be managed by Marcel Udo, who has over 20 years of experience in the digital media sector. "I am looking forward to this new challenge and I am convinced that our innovative products and our Rich Media SSP will close a gap in the Dutch market. The first milestone is now to build a full-service team to provide YOC's solutions and high quality of service to Dutch publishers, advertisers, and media agencies in full". Marcel Udo was previously Sales Director at Telegraaf Media Group and Vice Chairman of IAB in the Netherlands. *About YOC* YOC is a mobile-first ad technology company, aiming to deliver the best digital branding advertising and therefore driving superior value for advertisers, publishers, and users. With VIS.X, our next-generation programmatic advertising platform, YOC combines efficient media trading with high impact ad formats and enables advertisers to create improved awareness for their brands with brand-safe inventory. Renowned, premium publishers are integrated with the platform providing global reach at scale. With our proprietary technology stack and a long-standing expertise, YOC is known for delivering excellent and continuous high-quality service and fast execution. YOC was founded in 2001 and is listed in the Prime Standard at the Deutsche Börse Stock Exchange and operates offices in Berlin, Dusseldorf, London, Madrid, Vienna, Warsaw, and Amsterdam. For more information visit yoc.com. *Contact* YOC AG Farinaz Rastgoo Marketing Manager pr@yoc.com 030 726 162 333 End of Media Release Issuer: YOC AG Key word(s): Advertisement/Communication 2018-06-07 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: YOC AG Greifswalder Str. 212 10405 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 322 Fax: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 222 E-mail: martina.serwene@yoc.com Internet: www.yoc.com ISIN: DE0005932735 WKN: 593273 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 693291 2018-06-07

