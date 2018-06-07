ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX, France, June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo SA (EURONEXT PARIS:SW)

EURONEXT PARIS:SW

7th June 2018

Sodexo SA

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Sodexo SA Guarantor (if any): na Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 300,000,000 Description: 1.125% due 22nd May 2025 Offer price: 99.573 Stabilising Managers: HSBC, Societe Generale

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).

Contacts:

RNS

Customer Services

0044-207797-4400

rns@londonstockexchange.com

http://www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Sodexo SA via Globenewswire

