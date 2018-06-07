sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

83,96 Euro		+0,24
+0,29 %
WKN: 870935 ISIN: FR0000121220 Ticker-Symbol: SJ7 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
SODEXO SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SODEXO SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,96
83,00
14:41
82,96
83,00
14:41
07.06.2018 | 11:53
(13 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Sodexo SA: Post Stabilisation Notice

ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX, France, June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo SA (EURONEXT PARIS:SW)

EURONEXT PARIS:SW

7th June 2018

Sodexo SA

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Sodexo SA
Guarantor (if any):na
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 300,000,000
Description:1.125% due 22nd May 2025
Offer price:99.573
Stabilising Managers:HSBC, Societe Generale

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).

Contacts:
RNS
Customer Services
0044-207797-4400
rns@londonstockexchange.com
http://www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sodexo SA via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)