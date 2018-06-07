Funeral services provider Dignity said on Thursday that it was sticking with its full-year guidance despite improved trading since its first-quarter results last month. The company, which issued a profit warning at the start of the year on the back of increased competition, bumped up its profit expectations for the year in April following the introduction of price cuts to combat competition. Trading since the update in April has improved, taking full-year expectations higher. Nevertheless, ...

