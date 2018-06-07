Simplilearn Partners With Orange Romania to Upskill 600+ Telecom Employees in Digital Technologies

BUCHAREST, Romania, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Simplilearn, a global leader in online training, announced today its partnership with Orange Romania, the telecom market leader in Romania. Simplilearn will train more than 600 employees in digital technology skills, using a blended learning platform involving online coursework and instructor-led, labs, and student interaction. The domains Simplilearn will provide training for, are digital marketing and communication, social media, user experience (UX)/user interface (UI) design and artificial intelligence (AI).

As part of its digital development program called I, Digital, Orange Romania engaged Simplilearn to help align traditionally-skilled employees with the company's ongoing digital shift. The goal of this digital transformation and training is to reinforce Orange Romania's commitment to providing a superior customer experience. In order to do this, the aim is to generate awareness on digital and provide new skills. Simplilearn is using tailored learning paths to match training to fit the needs of each element of Orange Romania's workforce.

"We are proud of the trust that Orange Romania has placed in Simplilearn to bring employees up-to-speed in the latest customer-facing digital technologies, including AI applications and UX/UI enhancements," said Simplilearn Founder and CEO, Krishna Kumar. "Instrumental in securing this partnership was Simplilearn's expertise in adapting online course curricula into optimal learning paths for specific job roles and enterprise goals, plus the rigorous content review that each course undergoes."

"Orange is committed towards training its employees in emerging technologies and equipping them with the skills of the future," said Luiza Müller, HR Director at Orange Romania. "The digital transformation comes with great opportunities. Our objective is to connect our customers to what is essential to them, to act as a digital coach in order for our customers to benefit from the best experience. Simplilearn's expertise is a great advantage in this new challenge represented by digitalization."

About Orange Romania

Orange Romania is part of the Orange Group, one of the largest communications companies in the world, with over 265 million customers worldwide. Orange Romania is a market leader in Romania and offers an extensive range of communications solutions to its customers, both individual users and companies, from basic services to full voice, fixed and mobile services as well as TV services.

The Orange Group is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the Orange Services brand. The affiliate company, Orange Services, provides IT and innovation services to the Orange Group globally.

More details about the company's products and services are available at http://www.orange.ro.

About Simplilearn

Simplilearn enables professionals and enterprises to succeed in the fast-changing digital economy. The company provides outcome based online training across digital technologies and applications such as Big Data, Machine Learning, AI, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco, CA, Raleigh, NC and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has helped more than one million learners and 1000+ companies across 150+ countries get trained, acquire certifications and reach their business and career goals. The company's high-engagement curriculum blends self-paced online learning, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, hands-on projects, student collaboration, and 24/7 global teaching assistants. Simplilearn is recognized by Training Industry as a Top 20 IT Training Company for 2017. For more information, visit https://www.simplilearn.com.

Media Contact:

Rishabh Sekhar

+91-7736711536

rishabh.sekhar@simplilear.net



Rushitha Samavedam

+91-9538207070

rushitha@simplilearn.net

